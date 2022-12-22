KSW MMA betting thread, Poland, BetOnline

KSW 78, MMA, Saturday, January 21, Poland

Saturday 01.21.2023 at 01:00 PM ET

This promotion does 1 event per month, average of about 8 fights per event.

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (English: Martial Arts Confrontation) better known by its initials KSW, is widely considered to be the premiere mixed martial arts organization in Poland and one of the leading in Europe.

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/94030-ksw-78
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/69779
https://twitter.com/search?q=#KSW78&src=hashtag_click&f=live
https://www.youtube.com/@KSW/videos
https://www.bestfightodds.com/
https://fightodds.io/

ksw_78_v2.jpeg
 
These odds are on Bet365 so let's make some cash. Sudoslki, the guy that was KOed in the first by Pohteria on Contender is fighting and he is 1.40 against Kleber Silva. I feel like Kleber can KO him in the first here. @Hellowhosthat
 
Need to look into this one more. Kleber has lost to everyone decent he's fought in the last few years. I'm not sure I'd trust him.
 
thoughts on the Mircea under at similar price? Covers his KO pathway and Makowski might have a chance to finish him late. His KSW debut was super weird flopping all over the place. Makowski tons of DEC win although he hurt Torres late in the third with his boxing
 
I like this.
 
Big slate lets go. Lets hope i dont get bumed after spending all day by the laptop.

Siraj 1,000 to win 640
Silva 500 to win 1,000
Kijanczuk/Doussis U1.5 1,000 to win 714
Paczuski 500 to win 500
O1.5 500 to win 330
Main U1.5 1,000 to win 480
 
Boss, make prediction this Over1.5 Paczuski/Romanovski. Why this bet?
 
Lots of people favour Pacuzski to win this fight, hence why his odds dropped so much. His style is to stick and move on the outside, look to counter, and leg kick to a point fighting Dec. If he wins it most likely goes over. He hits very hard although his opponent is super durable, last time he was KOed was with GNP on the ground.
 
Might hedge with Grove later if Siraj wins, depends how I feel.
 

Im 1u on this Over now my boss... 4 bets for ksw.
 
How confident are you in Silva ? I didn't really do my homework on this and feel like blind tailing. Other then Sudolski getting smashed by Potieria has Silva fought tougher competition?
 
he has. Silva's last three loses are a solid Russian dude with a quality record, Fakhradinov at open weight ( Silva is a MW ) and The Russian guy that went to a split decision against Tokov in his Bellator debut. He rarely gets finished and hits hard. Hands down Potheria was Sudolskis toughest opponent and he ran through him. He fought Pawlak after Contender and went to a split decision where he looked horrible and gassed bad. Silva is a career MW and has bad TDD which is why I think he is such a big dog, although his two best wins are at LHW against Henrique De Silva and Phelipe Lin's by KO, both ex UFC fighters. I also think Sudolski is chinny. I only have half a unit on it.
 
Thanks bro appreciate the breakdown. In that case, no way Sudolski should be a 3 to 1 favorite.
 
Got money on a Raul/Paczuski/Siraj parlay.

Thought about adding Mankowski since I don't rate Mircea that highly aside from his power, but -200 for an aging, relatively inactive vet isn't the smartest move.
 
i'm gutted this clown took too long to get going + when he finally did in 2nd round got knocked down badly after a good start.
 
