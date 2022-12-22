KSW MMA betting thread, Poland, BetOnline

Flexstyle said: How confident are you in Silva ? I didn't really do my homework on this and feel like blind tailing. Other then Sudolski getting smashed by Potieria has Silva fought tougher competition? Click to expand...

he has. Silva's last three loses are a solid Russian dude with a quality record, Fakhradinov at open weight ( Silva is a MW ) and The Russian guy that went to a split decision against Tokov in his Bellator debut. He rarely gets finished and hits hard. Hands down Potheria was Sudolskis toughest opponent and he ran through him. He fought Pawlak after Contender and went to a split decision where he looked horrible and gassed bad. Silva is a career MW and has bad TDD which is why I think he is such a big dog, although his two best wins are at LHW against Henrique De Silva and Phelipe Lin's by KO, both ex UFC fighters. I also think Sudolski is chinny. I only have half a unit on it.