Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and cage curiosities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
TOTAL NUMBER OF KSW FIGHTS:
935
TOTAL NUMBER OF KSW EVENTS:
107
threw a party in Gliwice, and everyone was invited. Pulling out most of the stops, three titles were on the line along with a superfight between a company staple and a current champ, and the results were dynamite even if the produce truck was called upon more than once. KSW 100
featured the extension of the greatest active championship reign in a major organization, a stunning triumph for a KSW legend and the number 25.
Special but Not Special:
The organization’s 100th numbered event took place in Gliwice, Poland, with 10 bouts and eight finishes. It serves as the 107th KSW card overall, including Epic earlier this year and several Elimination and Extra shows.
A Show Among Shows:
The eight stoppages and respective 80% finish rate of this fight card ties several other shows for the highest of any KSW event in over 15 years with at least 10 fights. KSW Elimination 1 in 2007 surpassed that with nine wins inside the distance among its 10 matches.
22 Acacia Avenue:
At 44 years of age and after a 17-month layoff, Mamed Khalidov
returned to thwart Adrian Bartosinski
via armbar. Khalidov reasserted himself as the winningest fighter in KSW history, retying Michal Materla
for the top spot with 22 apiece.
Not Nineteen Forever:
Of Khalidov’s 22 victories in the KSW ring and cage, 19 of them have come inside the distance. He extends his lead for the most stoppages in company history, with Materla the next closest fighter at 17.
A Gracie in Poland:
The 44-year-old has performed 11 submissions in his lengthy tenure with the Polish fight league. He has almost double the nearest competitors of Antoni Chmielewski
, Jan Blachowicz
and Tomasz Narkun
, who all earned six sub wins apiece.
Take That, Giva Santana:
Four of Khalidov’s 11 subs have come courtesy of the armbar. The victorious former champ ties Chmielewski for the most tapouts from this move in organizational history.
The Main Man:
The Polish fighter born in what is now known as Grozny, Chechnya, Russia, has prevailed in 16 main attractions over the years with KSW. No one is even close to matching that, with Mariusz Pudzianowski
and Philip De Fries’ nine tied for the two spot.
Maybe Out of Reach:
Khalidov is now three KSW MMA fights shy of reaching Materla’s record of 31. He also appeared at KSW Epic, injuring his hand in a boxing contest with Tomasz Adamek.
Fries:
De Fries punished Darko Stosic
in the first round to defend his heavyweight throne for the 11th time in a row. He ties Demetrious Johnson
for the most consecutive title defenses in a major organization.
Frites:
For the 11th time running, De Fries successfully defended his heavyweight belt. He holds as many defenses in a row as all of the current KSW champions put together.
Fritas:
With his knockout victory, De Fries became the second winningest heavyweight in the history of KSW, earning 12 in total. Pudzianowski’s 17 triumphs lord above him.
Frytkis:
Half of De Fries wins under the KSW banner have come by knockout. Only four men in the league’s history have achieved more: Roberto Soldic
(seven), Khalidov (eight), Materla and Pudzianowski (12 each).
Kizartmas:
Sporting 12 wins and zero defeats as a KSW fighter, De Fries celebrates the second-greatest current undefeated record in the promotion. Former champ Mateusz Gamrot
’s 13-0 with a no contest is the only one above him.
Khoai Chien:
De Fries and Damian Janikowski
are the lone two fighters to compete at both KSW 50 and KSW 100. De Fries prevailed on both occasions, while Janikowski earned a finish in the former and got knocked out in the latter.
Defensible:
Pounding out Marcin Wojcik
in the second stanza, Rafal Haratyk
registered the first defense of his light heavyweight strap. He becomes the fifth fighter in organizational history to pull this off, joining Khalidov, Blachowicz, Narkun and Ibragim Chuzhigaev
.
25 Lighters on My Dressa:
Both Arkadiusz Wrzosek
and Nicolae Bivol
wrecked their opponents in exactly 25 seconds. Before this event, only one KSW fight had ever ended at the 25-second mark, when Lukasz Jurkowski
blasted Ilja Sokndric with a spinning back kick at KSW 5 in 2006.
Smaller Gloves, Heavier Impact:
The former Glory kickboxer earned his fourth first-round finish in six KSW appearances to keep his unbeaten MMA record intact. Wrzosek has notched five of his six victories inside the distance following his drubbing of Mateus Scheffel.
Interim Interim: Robert Ruchala
retained his interim featherweight crown by dispatching Kacper Formela
in Round 3. He is the only fighter in KSW history to earn an interim belt on multiple occasions, and the lone combatant to ever defend one.
Kill the Body and the Head Will Die:
With a wicked body shot, Andrzej Grzebyk
put Wiktor Zalewski
down in the opening frame. He and Scott Askham
are the only two athletes competing under the KSW lights to perform multiple knockouts courtesy of body work.
Qbeart:
For the sixth time in a row, Piotr Kuberski
punched a foe out. “QBear” put Janikowski down with a barrage of punches, improving his pro knockout rate to 87% without a submission on his ledger.
Ambivolent:
To lift his stoppage rate to 80%, MMA neophyte Bivol laid waste to Adam Brysz
in under 30 seconds. His resume shows two knockouts and two guillotine chokes for the young man from Moldova.
Never Say Never Again:
Coming into KSW 100, Khalidov had never closed as a betting underdog beyond +200 (+275, 27 fights), Bartosinski (15 fights) and Zalewski (seven fights) had never been defeated and Dawid Smielowski
had never lost on the scorecards (12 fights).