News KSI vs Amir Khan planned for August 2024

Hopefully Khan cuts him in half with a clean body shot like the one he almost ended Maidanas night with back when. That was fucking violent. Would love to see one of these YouTubers crying about peeing fucking blood
 
If Khan takes it serious, this should be over within 3 rounds (even with his dodgy chin).
 
KSI is a massive undedog, only advantage he'll have is size and the fact he can crack. Khan should win b ut one slip and that jaw getting tested.
 
KSI and his bouncing TKD stance are an insult to boxing
boxing is just two dudes fighting in a ring this whole insulting to boxing thing i find laughable. its just two people fighting each other for entertainment, thered low level skill and high level skilled fighters, but in the end its to people giving each other cte.
 
