Kryptonite Belt on Sherdog?

Let's called it like that, for 100.000 posts. So basically dedicating your life and enlightened to Sherdog and to the Just Bleed Gods.

White Belt
0
Yellow Belt
~150 posts
Orange Belt
~250 posts
Blue Belt
~500 posts
Green Belt
~950 posts
Purple Belt
~1,500 posts
Brown Belt
~2,500 posts
Black Belt
~5,000 posts
Red Belt
~7,500 posts
Silver Belt
~10,000 posts
Gold Belt
~15,000 posts
Steel Belt
~25,000 posts
Titanium Belt
~35,000 posts
Plutonium Belt
~50,000 posts

It's the equivalent of BMF.

@Stargazer Rex 103k. YooHoo

I see @HHJ has 170k. So 8 hours straight, daily, on sherdog, including weekends. Damn son. But Why ?

So yeah, only those two ?
 
mogul said:
Don’t matter

Some mod having a bad day will cancel the user a day before his post
That would be hilarious

If Elon musk would have been a sheedogger, he would buy it to ban those guys hahahahah
 
They definitely need to add more belts after Plutonium. It's kind of sad to think the belts top out there. Then seeing members with 130,000+ posts stuck with the same belt as a dude with 50,000 posts is lame.

By 50,000 every 10,000 posts should get a new belt. Or perhaps after Plutonium let members choose a custom belt and they can have as many custom belts as they want, as often as they want. That would be a nice gift for people that achieve 50,000+.
 
HHJ said:
Profess your love for me.
images


f8913ac9098fdcef79932998a20a396a.jpg
 
Dagestanaev said:
But you are a virgin, so this was only your fantasy.
Creepy Quagmire vibes hahahahahah

Show us your Hawaii shirts
sir, quaqmire is a sex freak. the complete opposite of a virgin. in fact, i cant think of a single fictional character that gets laid more than him. i think ur wires have crossed. better than swords, i guess.
 
markys00 said:
sir, quaqmire is a sex freak. the complete opposite of a virgin. in fact, i cant think of a single fictional character that gets laid more than him. i think ur wires have crossed. better than swords, i guess.
You are right. A wanna-be quagmire
 
Personally, I never cared about my many belts. I don't even know what kinda belt I am atm. I'm platinum, that's what matters. Not some random made up shit.

I laugh at belts.
 
loisestrad said:
Personally, I never cared about my many belts. I don't even know what kinda belt I am atm. I'm platinum, that's what matters. Not some random made up shit.

I laugh at belts.
Some wise man said the belt is good only for your trousers not to fall off
 
