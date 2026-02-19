Kryptonite Belt on Sherdog?

Dagestanaev
Let's called it like that, for 100.000 posts. So basically dedicating your life and enlightened to Sherdog and to the Just Bleed Gods.
White Belt
0
Yellow Belt
~150 posts
Orange Belt
~250 posts
Blue Belt
~500 posts
Green Belt
~950 posts
Purple Belt
~1,500 posts
Brown Belt
~2,500 posts
Black Belt
~5,000 posts
Red Belt
~7,500 posts
Silver Belt
~10,000 posts
Gold Belt
~15,000 posts
Steel Belt
~25,000 posts
Titanium Belt
~35,000 posts
Plutonium Belt
~50,000 posts
It's the equivalent of BMF.
@Stargazer Rex 103k. YooHoo
I see @HHJ has 170k. So 8 hours straight, daily, on sherdog, including weekends. Damn son. But Why ?
So yeah, only those two ?
