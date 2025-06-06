Luthien
2025 is the year of the CAT
Kron might have been one of the biggest duds in UFC history
His career fizzled out with all the impact of a wet fart
I remember how @HI SCOTT NEWMAN told me that Kron would be champion
UFC Roster Cuts: Flat-Earther Freed To Space
UFC roster cuts: Kron Gracie, Hakeem Dawodu, and Connor Matthews have been removed from the promotion’s active roster, meaning they have been released from their respective contracts and/or the promotion decided not to extend them.
