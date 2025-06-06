Kron Gracie Has Been Removed From The UFC Roster

Luthien

Luthien

2025 is the year of the CAT
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 16, 2017
Messages
40,536
Reaction score
89,096
Kron might have been one of the biggest duds in UFC history 🤔


www.mmamania.com

UFC Roster Cuts: Flat-Earther Freed To Space

UFC roster cuts: Kron Gracie, Hakeem Dawodu, and Connor Matthews have been removed from the promotion’s active roster, meaning they have been released from their respective contracts and/or the promotion decided not to extend them.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

His career fizzled out with all the impact of a wet fart ✂️
XJBVH9DwImLywNCjnfdjnaFKvNgekmclm0ZERCSFRjM.jpg

I remember how @HI SCOTT NEWMAN told me that Kron would be champion
disgusted-cat.png
 
Luthien said:
Kron might have been one of the biggest duds in UFC history 🤔


www.mmamania.com

UFC Roster Cuts: Flat-Earther Freed To Space

UFC roster cuts: Kron Gracie, Hakeem Dawodu, and Connor Matthews have been removed from the promotion’s active roster, meaning they have been released from their respective contracts and/or the promotion decided not to extend them.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

His career fizzled out with all the impact of a wet fart ✂️
XJBVH9DwImLywNCjnfdjnaFKvNgekmclm0ZERCSFRjM.jpg

I remember how @HI SCOTT NEWMAN told me that Kron would be champion
disgusted-cat.png
Click to expand...


@HI SCOTT NEWMAN right now...

cat-weird.gif
 
If you can be a flat earther, you can probably also be dumb enough to think that having great BJJ will be all you need to do well in MMA in the 2020s.
 
Unlike the world his ufc career turned out to be

flat
 
He was gash. Little bit surprised about Dawodu, seems like he hasn't fought in ages though.
 
They can only have so many flat earthers on the roster at one time
 
Luthien said:
I actually remember getting hyped about Kron. He was like — when I was a kitten — those Gracies dominated the UFC. You'll see XD
sddefault.jpg
Click to expand...

Yeah, I get you. He had a promising aura to him but then there was a hidden idgaf attitude to him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell’s Demonic Accusations
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
helax
helax
Kowboy On Sherdog
Conor McGregor teases UFC return with Dana White message
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
tritestill
tritestill

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,136
Messages
57,381,166
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top