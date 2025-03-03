  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy Kroger CEO mysteriously resigns after investigation probe

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen has resigned after an internal investigation into his personal conduct.
The company said that McMullen’s conduct is not related to its financial performance, operations or reporting, and did not involve any Kroger associates.

Kroger Chairman and CEO resigns following investigation into personal conduct

Rodney McMullen, Kroger chairman and CEO, is stepping down after an internal investigation into his personal conduct.
Can anyone figure this out?
He quits after being investigated even when there's no proof of wrongdoing.
 
Presumably he is married but blowing dudes behind the firehouse. He broke the wrong twinks heart and a tipster reported him.
 
