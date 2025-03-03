Rhood
Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen has resigned after an internal investigation into his personal conduct.
The company said that McMullen’s conduct is not related to its financial performance, operations or reporting, and did not involve any Kroger associates.
Can anyone figure this out?
He quits after being investigated even when there's no proof of wrongdoing.