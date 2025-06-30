44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Steel
Kristi Noem Pocketed $80,000 From Dark Money Group, Didn’t Report It
While serving as governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem quietly pocketed $80,000 from a dark money organization tied to her political ambitions — and never reported it, raising serious ethical and legal questions.
dailyboulder.com
I need to run for office because you can get paid by Dark Money, your team will ignore it and if the other team brings it up the other team will call it fake news or whataboutism it. It’s a great time to be a politician because grifting is basically legal.