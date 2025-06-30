Crime Kristi Noem pocketed 80k from Dark Money group and did not report it

dailyboulder.com

Kristi Noem Pocketed $80,000 From Dark Money Group, Didn’t Report It

While serving as governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem quietly pocketed $80,000 from a dark money organization tied to her political ambitions — and never reported it, raising serious ethical and legal questions.
dailyboulder.com dailyboulder.com
This explains all the recent plastic surgery.
I need to run for office because you can get paid by Dark Money, your team will ignore it and if the other team brings it up the other team will call it fake news or whataboutism it. It’s a great time to be a politician because grifting is basically legal.
 
The fact that "the right" think they have the hotter women and then they use women like Kristi Noem or Nancy Mace or MTG to showcase that...lmao. One looks like melted wax, one looks like a trans, one looks like a chewbacca.
 
Mtg needs a different name

That's magic the gathering

And the left currently has the most attractive female in office.
 
Not even close....

iu
 
At least 'our' women don't have cawks you sausage slurper.
 
You're proving my point and you don't even realize it lmao.

The bar is so low for you cucks and simps that you see those women as attractive.

Tbh, one look at Nancy Mace and I'm not sure if she doesn't have a cawk. Russian roulette there
 
I wonder how much money Democrat politicians pocketed that we don't know about. This is a whatabout nothing burger, but liberals need something to cry about i guess......
 
Cope Post
kōp pōst
noun

"I wonder how much money Democrat politicians pocketed that we don't know about. This is a whatabout nothing burger, but liberals need something to cry about i guess......"
 
Kristi Noem couldn't get laid in a Salvadoran Prison ffs.

unless she changed her name to "Chris".
 
