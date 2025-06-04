News Kris Moutinho RETURNS vs Malcolm Wellmaker, UFC Atlanta on June 14th

Ares Black said:
I'm not sure I've ever seen such an obvious sacrificial lamb before. Wellmaker should be like a -1000 favourite or so.
Click to expand...
Yea, I was thinking that Wellmaker has looked like a good prospect. However, Kris put together 5 finishes since he's been gone, maybe he's got a new fire lit under him...
I've still got Wellmaker by brutalization.
 
fortheo said:
Did Wellmaker have a different opponent, or are they just scheduling fights on 10 days notice these days?
Click to expand...
10 days notice which is rediculous as Wellmaker flatout called for a fight on the Atlanta card after his last win so for them to only schedule it now is kind of bullshit.
On the flipside its Wellmakers birthday today so i guess he can consider the fight a birthday present. <{JustBleed}>
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Yea, I was thinking that Wellmaker has looked like a good prospect. However, Kris put together 5 finishes since he's been gone, maybe he's got a new fire lit under him...
Click to expand...
True, but he hasn't exactly been fighting world-beaters.
 
The closer it got to the date of the card the more I figured Wellmaker wasn’t going to be on it, would’ve liked to have seen him fight Talbot but whatever. Wellmaker via destruction
 
I love Wellmaker. I’ll be rooting for the blue collar warrior but I hope Kris gets another fight after this too.
 
