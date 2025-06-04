Yea, I was thinking that Wellmaker has looked like a good prospect. However, Kris put together 5 finishes since he's been gone, maybe he's got a new fire lit under him...I'm not sure I've ever seen such an obvious sacrificial lamb before. Wellmaker should be like a -1000 favourite or so.
10 days notice which is rediculous as Wellmaker flatout called for a fight on the Atlanta card after his last win so for them to only schedule it now is kind of bullshit.Did Wellmaker have a different opponent, or are they just scheduling fights on 10 days notice these days?
True, but he hasn't exactly been fighting world-beaters.
Oh I agree, I expect him to get his head kicked in, but the motivation is theoretically there.