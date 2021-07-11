Kris Moutinho - Mini Just Bleed God

Christhammer
Great fight. Herb Dean robbed us all though. Robbed Kris of a moral victory and Sean of a legit finish. Completely robbed the fans.
This Kris dude is tough AF
Dude reminded me of leben in there. Definitely will watch his next fight. May have got pieced up but he showed he can hang . Respect.
The Portuguese Man O War.Joe just called him the Green Zombie right? I like that. Props to him and looking forward to his next fight, with a proper training camp.
First picture he looks like a Lemming from the old game, is there a location for this events shoot too much good material