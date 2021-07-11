Kris Moutinho - Mini Just Bleed God

First picture he looks like a Lemming from the old game, is there a location for this events shoot too much good material
 
Just Creed said:
Great fight. Herb Dean robbed us all though. Robbed Kris of a moral victory and Sean of a legit finish. Completely robbed the fans.

This Kris dude is tough AF
Herb Dean is and always will be wildly inconsistent and random.
 
I know Kris was basically a punching bag, but the way he kept coming forward, I was very impressed. I hope the UFC gives him a few more fights.
 
I don't see how you don't give this kid another fight. He was brought on be a showcase for O'Malley as the opening fight on the biggest card of the year and basically displayed gonads the size of basketballs.
 
If O malley cant KO a dude clean brought in on one weeks notice with 0 fights in the UFC that's a fucking loss lmao
 
At least Got $75K and some notoriety for zombie mode. Not the smartest approach but should help him boost his next fights pay.
 
Joe just called him the Green Zombie right? I like that. Props to him and looking forward to his next fight, with a proper training camp.
 
The kid made Portuguese people proud.
 
guy had heart, chin and cardio, but that was it. Zero offense and zero defence. With this approach he can have maybe 2 more fights before retiring.
 
I mean, there's a point when "heart" ( as Rogan loves to put it) equates to utter lack of competitiveness in there, in which case it's better to just replace admiration with concern and just get him out of there ASAP.
