Crime Krazy Eyes Kash Patel uses government Jet to see girlfriend perform, fired agent in retaliation.

www.independent.co.uk

Kash Patel used government jet to watch girlfriend sing at wrestling event: report

The FBI director is mandated to use a government plane for travel, but lawmakers have criticized Patel for overutilization
My favorite part of the article is this.
Yet some have recalled that Patel also once criticized former FBI Director Christopher Wray for the same thing. In 2023, Patel said Wray’s “private jet that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country” should be grounded.
I know shocker, a MAGA politician being a massive hypocrite. The reason they do shit like this is they know the Rubes will defend or pivot to transexuals.

Then Kocaine Kash fired a pilot agent who he thinks let journalist know Krazy Eyes thinks is nobility to use government resources for private affairs. I bet from here on out, they keep the flight logs private, so it makes it harder to keep track of Kash's jet set life on my dime.
news.bloomberglaw.com

FBI Ousts Leader as Patel Fumes Over Attention to Agency Jet Use

The FBI forced out a senior official overseeing aviation shortly after Director Kash Patel grew outraged about revelations of his publicly-available jet logs indicating he’d flown to see his musician girlfriend perform, said three people familiar with the situation.
I am sure MAGA-Doggers will be defending tax dollars being used for Krazy Eyes to have a good time.
 
He had his government laptop onboard so he mixed work with fun so it's alright


receiving head from a hooker in Bahamas while closing deals on the phone

the ole work trip loophole
 
Not the kind of behavior I’d expect from a podcaster, tbh
 
