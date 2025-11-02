44nutman
Kash Patel used government jet to watch girlfriend sing at wrestling event: report
The FBI director is mandated to use a government plane for travel, but lawmakers have criticized Patel for overutilization
www.independent.co.uk
Yet some have recalled that Patel also once criticized former FBI Director Christopher Wray for the same thing. In 2023, Patel said Wray’s “private jet that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country” should be grounded.
I know shocker, a MAGA politician being a massive hypocrite. The reason they do shit like this is they know the Rubes will defend or pivot to transexuals.
Then Kocaine Kash fired a pilot agent who he thinks let journalist know Krazy Eyes thinks is nobility to use government resources for private affairs. I bet from here on out, they keep the flight logs private, so it makes it harder to keep track of Kash's jet set life on my dime.
FBI Ousts Leader as Patel Fumes Over Attention to Agency Jet Use
The FBI forced out a senior official overseeing aviation shortly after Director Kash Patel grew outraged about revelations of his publicly-available jet logs indicating he’d flown to see his musician girlfriend perform, said three people familiar with the situation.
news.bloomberglaw.com
I am sure MAGA-Doggers will be defending tax dollars being used for Krazy Eyes to have a good time.