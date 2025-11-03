Krampus parades

fingercuffs
Is this a thing anywhere you live?
I only ever heard of Krampus after moving to the US which is funny being born in Germany.
There was a parade last year an hour and a bit away which I knew nothing about till after but they're doing another one on December 6th, lots of arts and crafts and there's a beautiful restaurant with views of The Kern River to have lunch at after.
Just set off a Krampus Christmas tree topper on my printer so getting quite excited, I only had a Krampus bell on there before.
