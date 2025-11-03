Krampus parades

Is this a thing anywhere you live?
I only ever heard of Krampus after moving to the US which is funny being born in Germany.
There was a parade last year an hour and a bit away which I knew nothing about till after but they're doing another one on December 6th, lots of arts and crafts and there's a beautiful restaurant with views of The Kern River to have lunch at after.

Just set off a Krampus Christmas tree topper on my printer so getting quite excited, I only had a Krampus bell on there before.
 
I've only ever seen them in Germany and Austria, used to go out of our way to book a trip that coincided. The smaller the town the better the whipping. Last one I did was in Hallstatt a few years back, involved a lot of cocaine and jagermeister for around 12 hours
 

A Krampus parade, or Krampuslauf, is a traditional Central European event, most popular in Austria and Germany, that occurs around St. Nicholas Day (December 6th). In the parade, costumed participants dress as Krampus, a folkloric, horned creature that punishes naughty children, and parade through the streets with St. Nicholas.
 
I know what it is NOW, I just didn't before moving here.
 
Bist du ne Amerikanerin ?

Das Wort Krampus wird in Herzegovina umgangssprachlich für häsliche Weiber benutzt.

Darf ich fragen wo du geboren wurdest ?
 
There are a lot of these mostly in the Southern rural areas of Bavaria. Same with the the so-called Perchten in the time after Christmas between the years

Trabaho said:
Das Wort Krampus wird in Herzegovina umgangssprachlich für häsliche Weiber benutzt.
Click to expand...

Das wusste ich noch nicht 😸
 
BroRogan said:
There are a lot of these mostly in the Southern rural areas of Bavaria. Same with the the so-called Perchten in the time after Christmas between the years



Das wusste ich noch nicht 😸
Click to expand...
Das sagt mein Freund Ante immer. Wen im Klub früher so jemand mit unatraktiven mädels war "Krampusi". Also plural von Krampus.

Hey hier sind ja par Deutsche unterwegs. Schönen Gruß nach Bayern.

Ich dachte schon nur Amis.

Wer weiß wer mich alles im Real Life belächelt weil die Person mich online liest. Berufsrisiko eines Sherdog Quatschmachers 🙃
 
