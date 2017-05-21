Kpop/Jpop Music Station Thread

Should've made this long ago. :)

<{1-69}><{1-18}><{1-15}>

New TWICE MV


Sejeong Goddess


Naeun though
 
let's make it happen.

dreamcatcher (sua, siyeon, yoohyeon) perfecting some no-name boy group's song.
 
<{monica}>

Thoughts on 'Signal'? I'm not really a fan of this one but their b-sides are pretty good though. I love 'Three Times a Day' the most. It has that chill reggae vibe like Wonder Girls' 'Why So Lonely'.

One of my favorite rookie groups right now. Their dark concepts will go well with them and their covers are pretty damn good.


Loona just released a new solo MV by their newest member Kim Lip.
I really like her vocals <3

 
Last edited:
I love the Signal track to be honest. One of my favorites from them. I have to listen to the rest of the album when I get a chance. Why So Lonely is the greatest song so if it is even remotely similar, I'll like it, lol.
 
TT is still my favorite Twice song by far. Oh and 2 more months until their Japanese debut album comes out! Going to listen to Japanese 'TT' on repeat as much as I did with the original version. :D And yeah, that song is really great. You can really listen to it daily and never get tired of it.


Oh and do you remember this song? hah

 
You know Jessica is my original favorite, so of course I remember! Did you hear his song with Lizzy? It is also pretty good lol.

 
I like Hyolyn as a solo also but losing 2ne1,4minute,IOI and now Sistar in a really short time frame sucks.
 
IOI was always temporary though, right? 4minute hurt me too. 2NE1 was more or less expected, imo. But nevertheless, we lost some great groups.
 
pretty big on DPR LIVE lately. K - Hip Hop though.





 
I'll check these out when I'm off work, thanks. Korean Rap is pretty damn good. There are a ton of artists to whom I enjoy listening.
 
Oh yeah of course. Sorry lol <{1-6}> It's one of my favorite collab songs, so I wanted to post it here. <{1-18}>

lol Park Myung Soo is one funny mofo, that's all I'm gonna say.
 
for me, Signal was pretty hit-and-miss. i don't really like the early dahyun/chaeyoung and mina/momo sort of rapping verses, but when the song develops into being more melodic it improves a lot in my opinion. still some parts i love, but their other singles have been better imo.
 
Couldn't of said it better myself. <mma4>

I do like the rearranged versions fans have made, like this one for example
 
This is a genera I don't know anything about. But I want to too.

Looking forward to all of you educating me in this area.
 
This is a solid track from a veteran group, although they recently disbanded.

 
This reminds me of something that I just can't put my finger on. I'll have to listen to it a few more times and maybe it will come to me.

One thing I'm finding though is I enjoy the video's almost as much as the songs:p
 
Some of the MVs are quite entertaining. TWICE and Red Velvet are known for theirs.



 
Dumb Dumb MV was so trippy when I first watched it.
Same goes for Rookie lol
 
