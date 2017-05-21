Kpop/Jpop Music Station Thread

Augustus Caesar
Should've made this long ago.
New TWICE MV
Sejeong Goddess
Naeun though
Should've made this long ago.
New TWICE MV
let's make it happen.
dreamcatcher (sua, siyeon, yoohyeon) perfecting some no-name boy group's song.
Thoughts on 'Signal'? I'm not really a fan of this one but their b-sides are pretty good though. I love 'Three Times a Day' the most. It has that chill reggae vibe like Wonder Girls' 'Why So Lonely'.
TT is still my favorite Twice song by far. Oh and 2 more months until their Japanese debut album comes out! Going to listen to Japanese 'TT' on repeat as much as I did with the original version. And yeah, that song is really great. You can really listen to it daily and never get tired of it.I love the Signal track to be honest. One of my favorites from them. I have to listen to the rest of the album when I get a chance. Why So Lonely is the greatest song so if it is even remotely similar, I'll like it, lol.
Do you remember this song? hah
Heard Sistar disbanded
I like Hyolyn as a solo also but losing 2ne1,4minute,IOI and now Sistar in a really short time frame sucks.Did they? Well, we will probably see some good solo stuff from the members. I always liked Hyolyn as a solo artist more than in Sistar to be honest.
I like Hyolyn as a solo also but losing 2ne1,4minute,IOI and now Sistar in a really short time frame sucks.
pretty big on DPR LIVE lately. K - Hip Hop though.
You know Jessica is my original favorite, so of course I remember! Did you hear his song with Lizzy? It is also pretty good lol.
for me, Signal was pretty hit-and-miss. i don't really like the early dahyun/chaeyoung and mina/momo sort of rapping verses, but when the song develops into being more melodic it improves a lot in my opinion. still some parts i love, but their other singles have been better imo.Thoughts on 'Signal'? I'm not really a fan of this one but their b-sides are pretty good though. I love 'Three Times a Day' the most. It has that chill reggae vibe like Wonder Girls' 'Why So Lonely'.
Couldn't of said it better myself.for me, Signal was pretty hit-and-miss. i don't really like the early dahyun/chaeyoung and mina/momo sort of rapping verses, but when the song develops into being more melodic it improves a lot in my opinion. still some parts i love, but their other singles have been better imo.
This is a genera I don't know anything about. But I want to too.
Looking forward to all of you educating me in this area.
This is a solid track from a veteran group, although they recently disbanded.
This reminds me of something that I just can't put my finger on. I'll have to listen to it a few more times and maybe it will come to me.
One thing I'm finding though is I enjoy the video's almost as much as the songs
Some of the MVs are quite entertaining. TWICE and Red Velvet are known for theirs.