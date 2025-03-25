KOTS > UFC

Koro_11
Of course the UFC fighters are at a much higher level, which is why they are earning real money, and getting real exposure.
But damn, as a fight fan I must say the KOTS production and entertainment puts UFC to shame.
When UFC says "as real as it gets", it's just talk... this is as real as it gets...
(mods, please don't move this thread right away, a lot of MMA fans here are always looking for more fights to watch and I don't see threads about this promotion on any of the forums here so I'm assuming a lot of members don't know about it)
