Koshchek, Sterling, Aspinal

Koscheck faked it best in the moment, but Aspinall faked it for days after and filmed a whole documentary about it, while also getting caught on film peeking out of his "blind" eye to see if the cameras were still on lol
 
FlyAmericanEagle said:
Your mom
Click to expand...
xry2Ds2.gif
 
Koscheck is the only one who actually faked it.

Aljo may have embellished a bit, but he actually got blasted with a big knee. And both of Aspinall's eyes got impregnated by Gane's fingers.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Koscheck is the only one who actually faked it.

Aljo may have embellished a bit, but he actually got blasted with a big knee. And both of Aspinall's eyes got impregnated by Gane's fingers.
Click to expand...
More like dry humped.
 
lol Koscheck. That was such a classic. He really did the soccer player crying-face after the missed knee too. Priceless moment when they showed the replay on the big screens and the whole crowd started booing and you see the look of 'oops' on his face.
 
oski said:
With Tom it's weird. I mean he's been mute for 3 weeks now which got me thinking. and this might be way worse than anyone expected.

View attachment 1121484

Let's all pray for his full recovery.
Click to expand...
I said this jokingly a week ago….wondering why his dad is speaking more than him…..

Not knowing it was possible.
 
fendertach said:
Koscheck faked it best in the moment, but Aspinall faked it for days after and filmed a whole documentary about it, while also getting caught on film peeking out of his "blind" eye to see if the cameras were still on lol
Click to expand...
the ufc should strip aspinall of the belt, especially with him taking his time to come back from what doctors have confirmed is nothing.

make alex vs jones for the hw title at the white house.

If either jones or alex retires afterwards the ufc can reset with a hw tourney for the belt. ideally it will be a tourny of 8 fighters and tom can actually earn the belt or fuck off from the sport.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Poatan
Cyril Gane finishes Tom Aspinal
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
3K
JustforBROCK
JustforBROCK
Ivancho
Aspinal chickened out! worst ufc card ever
Replies
5
Views
171
Jinx_AA
Jinx_AA
D
After today
Replies
17
Views
328
usernamee
usernamee
WOLVERINEKILLS
Biggest story is Gane was winning 1st rd before eyepoke
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
Gregoire1
Gregoire1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,011
Messages
58,476,418
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top