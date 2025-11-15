Koshchek, Sterling, Aspinal

SomethingCringetastic
have you seen the video "LICK IT UP" by KISS?
@Yellow
Who faked it the best?
She’s never faked with me………omg….what if she’s that good?Your mom
More like dry humped.Koscheck is the only one who actually faked it.
Aljo may have embellished a bit, but he actually got blasted with a big knee. And both of Aspinall's eyes got impregnated by Gane's fingers.
I said this jokingly a week ago….wondering why his dad is speaking more than him…..With Tom it's weird. I mean he's been mute for 3 weeks now which got me thinking. and this might be way worse than anyone expected.
Let's all pray for his full recovery.
the ufc should strip aspinall of the belt, especially with him taking his time to come back from what doctors have confirmed is nothing.Koscheck faked it best in the moment, but Aspinall faked it for days after and filmed a whole documentary about it, while also getting caught on film peeking out of his "blind" eye to see if the cameras were still on lol