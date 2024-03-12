He is no where near as accomplished as the GOAT but he has similar presence bout him. Well liked, very respected & has that mythical creature vibes when you see him. Just like Fedor & Aldo who mostly dont speak english, his popularity somehow transcends to other fan bases.In this Vlog it proves it...Does podcast w/Rampage & RockholdGiga asking KZ for a pic w/ his sonRinya Nakamura gets star- struckMackenzie Dern fan girls over himPhoto op w/ Max, Volk, Aljo, Merab, NinaCejudo serenades himGets mobbed by fans in CaliDoes collab w/ Diaz Army clothing brandGaetjhe & Ali trying to get his attentionShakes hands w Hendo & WandGets drunk w Sean ShelbyMakes Dana White blush@ 11:17 His wholesome reaction to Volk getting KO'd cold, almost sheds a tearSeems like his popularity has grown bigger after he retired