He is no where near as accomplished as the GOAT but he has similar presence bout him. Well liked, very respected & has that mythical creature vibes when you see him. Just like Fedor & Aldo who mostly dont speak english, his popularity somehow transcends to other fan bases.
In this Vlog it proves it...
Does podcast w/Rampage & Rockhold
Giga asking KZ for a pic w/ his son
Rinya Nakamura gets star- struck
Mackenzie Dern fan girls over him
Photo op w/ Max, Volk, Aljo, Merab, Nina
Cejudo serenades him
Gets mobbed by fans in Cali
Does collab w/ Diaz Army clothing brand
Gaetjhe & Ali trying to get his attention
Shakes hands w Hendo & Wand
Gets drunk w Sean Shelby
Makes Dana White blush
@ 11:17 His wholesome reaction to Volk getting KO'd cold, almost sheds a tear
Seems like his popularity has grown bigger after he retired
