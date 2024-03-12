Media Korean Zombie showing Fedor-esque essence, fellow fighters & fans in awe when they see him

He is no where near as accomplished as the GOAT but he has similar presence bout him. Well liked, very respected & has that mythical creature vibes when you see him. Just like Fedor & Aldo who mostly dont speak english, his popularity somehow transcends to other fan bases.

In this Vlog it proves it...

Does podcast w/Rampage & Rockhold
Giga asking KZ for a pic w/ his son
Rinya Nakamura gets star- struck
Mackenzie Dern fan girls over him
Photo op w/ Max, Volk, Aljo, Merab, Nina
Cejudo serenades him
Gets mobbed by fans in Cali
Does collab w/ Diaz Army clothing brand
Gaetjhe & Ali trying to get his attention
Shakes hands w Hendo & Wand
Gets drunk w Sean Shelby
Makes Dana White blush

@ 11:17 His wholesome reaction to Volk getting KO'd cold, almost sheds a tear

Seems like his popularity has grown bigger after he retired



1710260670190.png
 
