IIRC it was early last year against Charles Jourdain I think...I don't even remember the last time Superboy fought...
This is a bizarre matchup. Algeo may have lost his last fight but Choi hasn't won a fight in 8 years. Algeo has won 10 fights in that time.
Feels like an easy "get back on the horse fight" for Algeo... but then again him losing to Kyle fucking Nelson of all people (and in the fashion he did, no less) massively lowered my expectations of him.
I think Algeo takes him apart TBH. Could be a real banger though.Damn, I remember all the hype with Choi.
Hope he can put together one last run, he's just too reckless to make it to the top sadly.