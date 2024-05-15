News 'Korean Superboy' Doo Ho Choi returns at UFC Vegas 94 on July 20th vs. Bill Algeo

This is a bizarre matchup. Algeo may have lost his last fight but Choi hasn't won a fight in 8 years. Algeo has won 10 fights in that time.
 
blaseblase said:
This is a bizarre matchup. Algeo may have lost his last fight but Choi hasn't won a fight in 8 years. Algeo has won 10 fights in that time.
Click to expand...

Should be fun either way. Choi went to a draw last year with the guy who just KO'd Algeo the other month. A fight Choi was winning until the point deduction .
 
Feels like an easy "get back on the horse fight" for Algeo... but then again him losing to Kyle fucking Nelson of all people (and in the fashion he did, no less) massively lowered my expectations of him.
 
He was like the Korean McGregor until he got Cubbed.

Dude was sniping guys out of consciousness before that fight.
 
Safton said:
Feels like an easy "get back on the horse fight" for Algeo... but then again him losing to Kyle fucking Nelson of all people (and in the fashion he did, no less) massively lowered my expectations of him.
Click to expand...

Yeah, and Kyle Nelson and Choi fought to a draw just last year. Choi would have won the decision if he wasn't deducted a point.
 
Damn, I remember all the hype with Choi.

Hope he can put together one last run, he's just too reckless to make it to the top sadly.
 
I'm a pretty big fan of Bill Algeo. He's a real fighter. Always looking for a finish and zero quit in him.

Fun fact

Bill Algeo's full name is William Algebra-Geometry.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,336
Messages
55,551,711
Members
174,826
Latest member
snowtrooper444

Share this page

Back
Top