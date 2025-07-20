  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Kopylov looking downright regional.

Man that was a mismatch if I’ve ever seen one.

Dude had no business as a co main.
 
He can take some punishment.

His best attribute is his toughness.
 
I think he was hurt. Probably broke a rib or something. That was very anti-Kopylov. All his combinations were singles. Something was off with him physically; Costa hurt him somewhere nicely.
 
How you gonna look like you cant hang with the fight IQ vs Costa?


Dude just didn't want to fight for it.

Pacifism. Not a great MMA strategy. <Y2JSmirk>
 
kingmob6 said:
I think he was hurt. Probably broke a rib or something. That was very anti-Kopylov. All his combinations were singles. Something was off with him physically; Costa hurt him somewhere nicely.
He allowed his lead leg and body to be destroyed in round 1 before he even attempted a strike
 
He got tagged early and looked hesitant to engage. All single shots, would trap Costa and throw nothing. Taking nothing away from Costa who looked better than he has in a long time, but that was a frustrating performance from Kopylov.
 
KingBarbozaGOAT said:
He allowed his lead leg and body to be destroyed in round 1 before he even attempted a strike
he sure did mayne. I think one of those body shots hurt him bad in 1st round and he was just toughing it out the rest of the way.
 
sdpdude9 said:
He got tagged early and looked hesitant to engage. All single shots, would trap Costa and throw nothing. Taking nothing away from Costa who looked better than he has in a long time, but that was a frustrating performance from Kopylov.
And don’t even try to use his grappling.

At all.

Just stood there at costas preferred range and acted like a punching bag.

I don’t care if he gets cut. No heart at all.
 
kingmob6 said:
I think he was hurt. Probably broke a rib or something. That was very anti-Kopylov. All his combinations were singles. Something was off with him physically; Costa hurt him somewhere nicely.
I've sort of been rationalizing it this way. Terrible coaching as well.

Fair play to Costa though; he looked sharp.
 
