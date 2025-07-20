Kopylov looking downright regional.

BullyKutta
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2015
- Messages
- 1,072
- Reaction score
- 1,973
Man that was a mismatch if I’ve ever seen one.
Dude had no business as a co main.
Dude had no business as a co main.
He allowed his lead leg and body to be destroyed in round 1 before he even attempted a strikeI think he was hurt. Probably broke a rib or something. That was very anti-Kopylov. All his combinations were singles. Something was off with him physically; Costa hurt him somewhere nicely.
he sure did mayne. I think one of those body shots hurt him bad in 1st round and he was just toughing it out the rest of the way.He allowed his lead leg and body to be destroyed in round 1 before he even attempted a strike
And don’t even try to use his grappling.He got tagged early and looked hesitant to engage. All single shots, would trap Costa and throw nothing. Taking nothing away from Costa who looked better than he has in a long time, but that was a frustrating performance from Kopylov.
I think he was hurt. Probably broke a rib or something. That was very anti-Kopylov. All his combinations were singles. Something was off with him physically; Costa hurt him somewhere nicely.