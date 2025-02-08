Kody Steele hypetrain heading out tomorrow!

hswrestler
Make sure to tune into Kody Steele tommorrow on the early prelims!
And he is mainly a bjj guy
My name is Paul Susquehanna, but Kody Steele is a pretty good name if he's got the rump to make it in this dirty biz
Stage name I should say I don't think their isn't a witness of UberTs that wouldn't use their real name on here.
Damn..there's me always thinking your name was actually Hank Grill....
He's fighting Anshul Jubli, who he will most likely destroy.He looked good, but I'm more intrigued to see Quillan Salkilld. who had an amazing showing on the contender series, even had Dana entering the cage to shake his hand. He's the first prelim fight tomorrow.
So it's Porn Star name vs Star Wars nameHe's fighting Anshul Jubli, who he will most likely destroy.