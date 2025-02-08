  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Kody Steele hypetrain heading out tomorrow!

Make sure to tune into Kody Steele tommorrow on the early prelims!

And he is mainly a bjj guy
 
Yeah he looked good on that contender thing. I thought his opponent was putting up a good fight too, but Kody kept a pace that wilted him. So yeh, am fan.
 
His striking isn’t too bad although haven’t seen him against someone with good striking. But his bjj is damn good, probably one of best grapplers in the division. He also trains with the Tackett brothers, for those who don’t know they’re some of the best no gi grapplers in the world.
 
He looked good, but I'm more intrigued to see Quillan Salkilld. who had an amazing showing on the contender series, even had Dana entering the cage to shake his hand. He's the first prelim fight tomorrow.
 
My name is Paul Susquehanna, but Kody Steele is a pretty good name if he's got the rump to make it in this dirty biz
 
Hank Grill said:
My name is Paul Susquehanna, but Kody Steele is a pretty good name if he's got the rump to make it in this dirty biz
<TheWire1>

Damn..there's me always thinking your name was actually Hank Grill....
 
TCE said:
<TheWire1>

Damn..there's me always thinking your name was actually Hank Grill....
Stage name I should say I don't think their isn't a witness of UberTs that wouldn't use their real name on here.
 
  • Love
Reactions: TCE
He could pretty quickly become a person of interest in the division. I don't think he will have an issue adjusting his grappling to fit to MMA since he's more of a top position, get to the back guy then leg attacks, sub from the bottom dude.

A little worried he might be falling in love with his hands a bit too much. Every fight i've seen from him the dude has come to throw bombs
 
I'll watch now. Never heard of him before. I haven't watched a second of the contender series but I'm all for new prospects
 
TCE said:
He looked good, but I'm more intrigued to see Quillan Salkilld. who had an amazing showing on the contender series, even had Dana entering the cage to shake his hand. He's the first prelim fight tomorrow.
He's fighting Anshul Jubli, who he will most likely destroy.
 
his striking, mainly his defense, is pretty awful but then again so is rongzhu's TDD. as long as steele prioritizes the wrestling, he should win.
 
