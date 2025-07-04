Koala In My Folks' Yard Yard Today

The Big Babou
So my folks live in the tropics of far north Queensland (Australia) in an area that has quite a few koalas
Mum noticed this one in the yard today
They look cute but are noisy af during mating season. We just leave them alone and they do their thing, which is basically eating and sleeping with occasional rooting, much like the average Sherdogger
