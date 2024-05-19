Knock down on the ropes

The Association of Boxing Commissions later eliminated the standing eight count in 1998 and it is usually not invoked in professional bouts today.

A standing eight count is different from a mandatory eight count, which is only assessed once a fighter is knocked down.

Usyk should have won by KO if ref followed the rules.
 
The other question is why Usyk laid off, he could have landed a few more shots as the referee didn't even step in yet. Could have finished the job IMO.
 
As I recall... if a fighter is deemed to be kept up by the ropes and would otherwise have gone down if it were not for the ropes, that is considered a knockdown and should it be ruled/called as such by the ref, then it gets a count and the refs discretion as to if the fighter is fit to continue just as a traditional knockdown would.



* I am not necessarily espousing this call, but I would say it is within the realm of what could be reasonably interpreted as a legitimate call. I would also say that waiving the fight off at that time would also have been within the range of a fair call.
 
