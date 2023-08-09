deadshot138
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2014
- Messages
- 22,887
- Reaction score
- 19,101
https://www.coldsteel.com/srk-vg-10-san-mai/
https://www.kabar.com/products/product.jsp?item=1480
Got these beauties coming. Picked up quite a few since the last thread I made too. Couple of cheap tracker knives, couple of karambits, a Case Peanut for the hell of it. Any one else add to their collection lately?
I've got a couple TOPS knives I'm eyeing but goddamn, $220 a piece is a lot.
https://www.kabar.com/products/product.jsp?item=1480
Got these beauties coming. Picked up quite a few since the last thread I made too. Couple of cheap tracker knives, couple of karambits, a Case Peanut for the hell of it. Any one else add to their collection lately?
I've got a couple TOPS knives I'm eyeing but goddamn, $220 a piece is a lot.