Knives V2

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
22,887
Reaction score
19,101
ooh you're going for the San Mai! nice! I was gonna get the SRKC but haven't gotten around to it yet. beautiful knife.

i had the astronaut version of the kabar knife. it comes in blue. the sheath is a total POS and you need to get or make a better one that doesn't dull the shit out of the blade.

this is next on my list https://www.coldsteel.com/drop-forged-hunter/

got this folder recently and it's friggin so awesome! i really recommend it https://www.mec.ca/en/product/6015-217/zilch-knife
 
snowbro said:
ooh you're going for the San Mai! nice! I was gonna get the SRKC but haven't gotten around to it yet. beautiful knife.

i had the astronaut version of the kabar knife. it comes in blue. the sheath is a total POS and you need to get or make a better one that doesn't dull the shit out of the blade.

this is next on my list https://www.coldsteel.com/drop-forged-hunter/

got this folder recently and it's friggin so awesome! i really recommend it https://www.mec.ca/en/product/6015-217/zilch-knife
Click to expand...
Looks good! I've got quite a few Cold Steel. Benchmade and Spyderco are awesome and all but I love Cold Steels ruggedness and that triad lock.
 
Saw an article recently saying something like butterfly knife (like Leatherman) is now legal. Weird to outlaw it when other deadly knives are legal.

Vaguely remember brass knuckles are illegal.
 
IMG_4501.jpeg

Cold Steel is amazing. I have been rocking one of their pocket knives for about a decade now. It’s still sharp. Their locking mechanism is legendary.

It’s the recon 1.
 
Last edited:
Haven't bought any nice knives since my last Kukri.

Picked up a couple of Mora's but that's it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Kb7
deadshot138 said:
https://www.coldsteel.com/srk-vg-10-san-mai/

https://www.kabar.com/products/product.jsp?item=1480

Got these beauties coming. Picked up quite a few since the last thread I made too. Couple of cheap tracker knives, couple of karambits, a Case Peanut for the hell of it. Any one else add to their collection lately?

I've got a couple TOPS knives I'm eyeing but goddamn, $220 a piece is a lot.
Click to expand...
That SRK gave me a partial. Very sexy. I dig a good blade. I've a Cold Steel Tac 1, a Gerber folder with partially serrated blade and a Ka Bar.
 
deviake said:
That SRK gave me a partial. Very sexy. I dig a good blade. I've a Cold Steel Tac 1, a Gerber folder with partially serrated blade and a Ka Bar.
Click to expand...
I have a tanto in the SK5 and wanted something nicer. They have the SRK in 3v but the San Mai price was right.
 
lsa said:
It is, its for the size hevy as fuck.
Its solid quality never heard anybody have a legit complain about it.
Real men should own at least one Mora.
Click to expand...
Scandi grind is supposed to be awesome too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,996
Messages
55,872,972
Members
174,973
Latest member
Thurmdog

Share this page

Back
Top