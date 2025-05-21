International Knife rampage in Netherlands leaves multiple people wounded, including police officer

Several people have been injured in a mass stabbing incident in the Netherlands.

A police officer was among the victims, and at least one person is said to still be in a very serious condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Hoofddorp, the main town in Haarlemmermeer, in northern Holland, early this morning.

Police said in a statement they received a report of a stabbing incident at Fanny Blankers-Koenlaan at around 6am local time (4am GMT).

'There are multiple victims, including a colleague. Multiple ambulances and the MMT are on site,' Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland said in a statement.

Local media reported that the injured officer has been taken to hospital, with one police car 'smeared with blood'.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident. Police are currently investigating and have closed off the street.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.da...-people-wounded-including-police-officer.html
 
