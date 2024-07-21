The first UFC card in Oct. under the new rules will be Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev
Thank you Just Bleed God!yeeeeeessss
Good. 10 years or whatever it was too late but better late than never.
Now remove the dumbass 12-6 and the no knees to the head of a grounded opponent.
That and honestly the knee's the ground in general when people do it on purpose should be allowed, but this is a great first step!Right on. The idea of leaning over and the only difference between illegal and legal knees being whether a hand is on the ground or one inch off the mat never made sense anyway.