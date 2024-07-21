News Knees To Grounded Opponent(Hands-Down) WILL Be ALLOWED - Per UFC Broadcast

Rule is much more black and white now. Good move.

"A fighter shall be considered grounded and may not be legally kneed or kicked to the head when any part of their body other than their hands or feet is in contact with the canvas (ground)."
 
Right on. The idea of leaning over and the only difference between illegal and legal knees being whether a hand is on the ground or one inch off the mat never made sense anyway.
 
Jackonfire said:
The first UFC card in Oct. under the new rules will be Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev
Click to expand...

giphy.gif
 
Dionysian said:
Good. 10 years or whatever it was too late but better late than never.

Now remove the dumbass 12-6 and the no knees to the head of a grounded opponent.
Click to expand...

Well after this rule change I’m hopeful this might happen. Side control might become a good position on the ground again!
 
GrantB13 said:
Right on. The idea of leaning over and the only difference between illegal and legal knees being whether a hand is on the ground or one inch off the mat never made sense anyway.
Click to expand...
That and honestly the knee's the ground in general when people do it on purpose should be allowed, but this is a great first step!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheMMAnalyst
The EASY Solution to the "Grounded Fighter" Rule (How to Properly Regulate Knees to a Grounded Fighter)
Replies
16
Views
614
Spath
Spath
ArtardFiesta
Knees to a down opponent, will it ever happen?
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
big franklin
The MMA ruleset that the UFC uses is strongly biased towards wrestling and BJJ. Dana needs to change it. Here's why. (1000 post special)
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
2K
Mike
Mike

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,174
Messages
55,888,344
Members
174,974
Latest member
IndyWay06

Share this page

Back
Top