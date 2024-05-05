Knees to a grounded opponent have been legalised

The Nikon one was egregious! I am still baffled that that didn’t get overturned. Weird endings to both fightsHe did the same against Niko Price
Niko even looked at the ref when it happened
Well.... he got away with it twice so I assume he's gonna do it again and again
I did look at the replay, it was neck and jaw, both illegal to knee when the opponent is groundedLook at the replay, it was lower shoulder, upper chest.
I have a feeling they are not trying to piss off the Brazilian crowd tonight.
Ikr.. but his luck ran out when he threw that illegal knee against DiegoThe Nikon one was egregious! I am still baffled that that didn’t get overturned. Weird endings to both fights