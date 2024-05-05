Knees to a grounded opponent have been legalised

7 others said:
He did the same against Niko Price

Niko even looked at the ref when it happened

Well.... he got away with it twice so I assume he's gonna do it again and again
The Nikon one was egregious! I am still baffled that that didn’t get overturned. Weird endings to both fights
 
jeff7b9 said:
I have a feeling they are not trying to piss off the Brazilian crowd tonight.
Yeah if they're going to overturn it, in front of a Brazilian crowd is NOT the time to do it.

They can call it an NC at a later date if necessary
 
I'm more concerned about that shit job the ref did in letting Potieria fall to the ground like that
 
not a fan of that move unless they embrace PRIDE rules
 
BLIND said:
The Nikon one was egregious! I am still baffled that that didn’t get overturned. Weird endings to both fights
Ikr.. but his luck ran out when he threw that illegal knee against Diego

And Diego took that DQ win LMAO
 
When in Brazil...has everyone forgotten Rumble vs. Belfort?
 
