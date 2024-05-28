Knees to a down opponent, will it ever happen?

Will they ever allow this to happen?I understand when they made this rule it was at a time where they were seeking adoption and acceptance. Knees to a ground opponent was deemed as to violent and barbaric. This rule was put into place before smart phones.We are in 2024 now. All the major markets have accepted ufc events. The ufc events bring tourism and big money to their economies.Knees to a ground opponent or someone who fails a takedown are a natural part of fighting. The public is educated on the sport now.Do you t the commissions will remove this rule eventually?Side note: I understand there is likely a bribe scenario with this, where the commission figures will want some pay and they will get it done, but the ufc has the cash to throw 50-100K at them. They could also just allow it in UAE events where the UFC has pull and force the commissions hand on this.