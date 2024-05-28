Knees to a down opponent, will it ever happen?

Will they ever allow this to happen?

I understand when they made this rule it was at a time where they were seeking adoption and acceptance. Knees to a ground opponent was deemed as to violent and barbaric. This rule was put into place before smart phones.

We are in 2024 now. All the major markets have accepted ufc events. The ufc events bring tourism and big money to their economies.

Knees to a ground opponent or someone who fails a takedown are a natural part of fighting. The public is educated on the sport now.

Do you t the commissions will remove this rule eventually?

1716915120962.png

Side note: I understand there is likely a bribe scenario with this, where the commission figures will want some pay and they will get it done, but the ufc has the cash to throw 50-100K at them. They could also just allow it in UAE events where the UFC has pull and force the commissions hand on this.
 
As fans we want the purest form combat available, but we have to accept that it’s a spectator sport and very few people want to see someone who’s already being controlled being pummelled with brutal shots in a way that they can’t defend. It’s not good for the viewer. I’m sure the fighters would disagree and say that we’re too soft, but that’s why we’re not in the cage, but the spectators pay the bills. Would I think the product would tank if they allowed knees to a grounded opponent? Nope. Would my personal enjoyment diminish if I had to watch Poirier get his skull caved in by Islam like this? Most certainly.
 
As fans we want the purest form combat available, but we have to accept that it’s a spectator sport and very few people want to see someone who’s already being controlled being pummelled with brutal shots in a way that they can’t defend. It’s not good for the viewer. I’m sure the fighters would disagree and say that we’re too soft, but that’s why we’re not in the cage, but the spectators pay the bills. Would I think the product would tank if they allowed knees to a grounded opponent? Nope. Would my personal enjoyment diminish if I had to watch Poirier get his skull caved in my Islam like this? Most certainly.
are you sure? we loved it in pride?
 
IMG_2578.jpeg
I’m thinking no , probably not
 
I say let them bring weapons into the cage. Imagine if Dustin came to the ring with a Mac 10 and a clip of hollow tips. He’d get the tko over islam furshure
 
I don't think knees look half as a bad as stomps and soccer kicks.

wand stomp.gif
 
The world is not ready to handle the brutality of these strikes:



Sorry, but Renzo milked that shit. Aljamain-esque performance.
 
i-ll-allow-it-gif-file-59kb-wljdwcnf98dul8l3.gif
 
Michel Perreira could standing moonsault his way to champion
 
