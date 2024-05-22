king hippo
World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to step back from executive role
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/21/world-economic-forum-davos-founder-klaus-schwab-to-step-back-from-executive-role.html
The World Economic Forum confirmed Tuesday that founder Klaus Schwab is moving away from the day-to-day management of the organization after more than 50 years at the helm.
The forum said that the move was part of a multiyear strategy to change its management structure, shifting governance to a president and managing board. Børge Brende is currently president of the WEF.
The forum did not reveal who would succeed Schwab and become the face of its elite annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
“Since 2015, the World Economic Forum has been transforming from a convening platform to the leading global institution for public-private cooperation,” the WEF said in a statement to CNBC.
“As part of that transformation, the organisation has also been undergoing a planned governance evolution from a founder-managed organization to one where a President and Managing Board assume full executive responsibility,” the forum added.
The nonprofit think tank confirmed that Schwab would transition to a role as chairman of the board of trustees. It added that the board would be organized around four strategic committees “to further reinforce the impact of our work.”
The WEF said the change in leadership will be completed before the next Davos gathering in January 2025.