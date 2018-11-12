KISS...The end of the road

sverre054
KISS is embarking on there "final" farewell tour. It will probably last the next 2-3 years, and will see them hit pretty much everywhere. I'm pretty sure, this will actually be it for them. Gene will be in his 70s by the time the tour is over and they don't put on a normal show, so they need t be physically able to do it. Any KISS fans here? Here's your last chance to see the greatest live band in the world.