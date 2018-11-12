KISS...The end of the road

I saw them when they came back from their first farwell tour in 2004. I was 14 and a huge KISS fan at the time. They tore it down. Paul could still wail with the best of em and they looked energized. It was a joint tour with Aerosmith. I was an even bigger Aerosmith fan but KISS came on first and absolutely destroyed them. They couldn't even come close to following them.



I'm not really a fan anymore and a lot of their stuff is pretty cheesy listening to it as an adult. That one show is a great memory though.

I would only even consider seeing a date on this tour if Ace was coming back to play. He was always my favorite and the true rock star of KISS