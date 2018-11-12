KISS...The end of the road

gatefold.jpg


KISS is embarking on there "final" farewell tour. It will probably last the next 2-3 years, and will see them hit pretty much everywhere. I'm pretty sure, this will actually be it for them. Gene will be in his 70s by the time the tour is over and they don't put on a normal show, so they need t be physically able to do it. Any KISS fans here? Here's your last chance to see the greatest live band in the world.

kiss-end-of-the-road-tour-dates-1200x632.jpg
 
Greatest live band in the world? I like a couple songs, but they come off as kind of corny and would do anything for money.
 
Yup.....basically been a novelty band for 95% of their careers. Stopped being artists and became a franchise, decades ago. Same with AC/DC, U2, The Rolling Stones etc.

NTTIAWWT.

Think I like about 3 KISS songs.
 
I saw them when they came back from their first farwell tour in 2004. I was 14 and a huge KISS fan at the time. They tore it down. Paul could still wail with the best of em and they looked energized. It was a joint tour with Aerosmith. I was an even bigger Aerosmith fan but KISS came on first and absolutely destroyed them. They couldn't even come close to following them.

I'm not really a fan anymore and a lot of their stuff is pretty cheesy listening to it as an adult. That one show is a great memory though.
I would only even consider seeing a date on this tour if Ace was coming back to play. He was always my favorite and the true rock star of KISS
 
Creatures was their last good album and that was 1982.


That shit still hits

After that they became a ripoff hair band trying to stay with the times and then when they got done with that they just got into selling nostalgia for the last 30 years
 
I've seen hundreds bands play over the years, and KISS is still the best live show I have seen.
 
I'm seeing Ace the week before KISS comes to WA. I saw him last year, and he does a fun show, but has never been a great singer. It wouldn't surprise me if he shows up on the tour. I have seen the original line up, and the current line up are much better sounding
 
People craving the original lineup are blind to Peter’s shortcomings. I don’t want to see him back
 
Ok, is Tool opening for them, last scentence leaves me questioning?
 
So.. Basically any band who is really popular is a novelty band? Got it.
 
Er, no.......just KISS.

AC/DC, U2, The Rolling Stones etc were in reference to bands becoming franchises / businesses, not novelty bands.
 
What do you mean by franchise/businesses?
 
Like the only reason (a lot of) these bands are still going is because they make so much money. KISS is a huge business. Ditto AC/DC, Metallica, The Stones etc.

That is not to say there is 0 artistic integrity left, but these bands rely on their huge nostalgia and have been on "Greatest Hits" tours for the last 20+ years.

I'm not saying there is anything wrong with it, and I've seen and enjoyed several such concerts, but they are all predominantly money making endeavours.

Yes you can say all musicians do it for the fame and fortune, but there is levels to these things.

kiss_kondom_ebay_seller_toufas1_thumb_300x418.jpg
page56_1.jpg
images
 
I see what you're saying. But basically all bands do this, just on a different scale. Metallica, AC/DC have made music and put out albums in recent years.

So that pretty much comes down to what I was saying. You consider them a business rather than a band because their merchandise is mainstream.

I agree on Kiss though. Lol at the condoms and toilet seats.
 
Peter most likely couldn't make it through a full concert. Drumming is hard, and he's now in his 70s. Eric Singer is a much better drummer than Peter ever was. I luckily got to see the original line up in 2000 when I was 15. Peter actually played pretty god that night, but his drum triggers were set so high. He'd barely hit the drums, and it would sound like a cannon going off.
 
Big KISS fan and lucky to see them live a year or two ago but I'm not sure if I would go out of my way to pay my final respects at this one. They were good last time out but nothing more than that. I was with friends who weren't into KISS and they sure didn't get why I was so excited about seeing them.
 
Yeah they did it with a Japanese Jpop group called Momoiro Clover Z, which I guess is one of the biggest bands over there. For some reason they wanted to work with KISS, and do a bunch of promotion and stuff. They paid KISS a huge amount of money, got song writing credits on there record, and even recorded an English version that went on Momoiro Clover Z record, and a special Japanese KISS greatest hits package. English version is called Samurai Son, and it actually isn't half bad

 
i'd still say I was a fan, but i've never seen them do their own show before, which I regret, saw them at a monsters of rock festival, when they had dropped the make up and stuff and where just a hair band, to be fair, they still kicked ass, would've like to see them this time around, but i'm not willing to pay the price they want for a ticket.
 
Not that I'll ever get that chance but I would actually be excited to see them do an unmasked show with only material from those albums in a smaller venue.

For the current tour, if the rest of the line-up is to my liking, I might have a change of heart. KISS wit Alice Cooper, Dead Daisies and Michael Monroe would have me pulling out the wallet.
 
