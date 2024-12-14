Kings of Tupelo (Netflix)

Has anyone else watched this 3 part docuseries?

-Elvis impersonators
-Body part harvesting
-McDojo Karate experts
-Fake MENSA certificates
-Southern political intrigue
-Love triangles
-False imprisonment

Anyone already familiar with this story?
 
I watch every true crime documentary I see come up on every streaming site like a moth to a flame and will end up watching this but it's got sensationalism written all over it.
 
Its all about sensationalism…but its pretty great and funny at times.
It does a good job of never slowing down or getting boring.
The other part that it does well is making it difficult to separate the facts from fiction.
 
I'm not slagging it off in advance and looking down my nose at it. I'll watch for entertainment rather than my normal super sleuth self.
 
