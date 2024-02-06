Kingpin (1996) 49% rotten tomatoes is a joke.

Cielo_
Jul 5, 2022
Legit one of the funniest movies ever produced. Has some heartwarming scenes, I honestly don’t know how you could dislike this film.
You have to be a guy that sniffs your own farts to dislike this film.
Literally I have never met someone that watched it and didn’t absolutely enjoy it and laugh their ass off.
