Movies KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES (Dragonlord's Reacton, post #38)

If you have seen KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES, how would you rate it?

  • 10 - Excellent

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9 - Great

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • 8 - Good

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 7 - Pretty Good

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 6 - Decent

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 - Poor

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Update: November 12, 2023

Teaser Trailer for Wes Ball's KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

 
Oh great, another creatively bankrupt rehash with fifty writers and narry an originaI thought in the lot of em.
 
Looks promising enough, I’m a bit hesitant though since this will be a Disney project. We’ll see, for now I remain cautiously optimistic.
 
I like how the humans have devolved into the primitive species looked at as animals

Also, the wise ape's necklace was Caesar's window drawing from the first one. Cool little detail
 
This is the same producer team that did the previous 3 movies that were all critical and financial successes.

I had to look up the director. His only credits are the Maze Runner series (trivia: there are THREE Maze Runner movies!!!! How the fuck did that happen?). So, that is not great sign but he could be great. The producers have used multiple directors in the series.

Hope it is as good as the first 3.
 
CG looks unfinished, especially Caesar. They still have time to fix it.

Story seems pretty cool. I’m glad there’s a new director. Wasn’t a fan of part 2 and 3, directed by Matt Reeves. But I loved the first one.
 
