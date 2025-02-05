  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Kingdom has come, again and we are delivered!

Phlog

Phlog

Joe Pineapples
@Gold
Joined
Oct 11, 2012
Messages
22,735
Reaction score
11,513
This game is fantastic. A spiritual successor to morrowind, Skyrim etc al.

Graphics are amazing, it has 2.2 million words in the script! You can't sneak if you smell to bad, you have to craft a potion to save (a process in itself).

It's basically a medieval squire simulator. I'm so hooked.

 
You have to shower before you go on stealth missions?

Some things don't need to be included in games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,842
Messages
56,855,958
Members
175,432
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top