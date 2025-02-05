Kingdom has come, again and we are delivered!

Phlog
Joe Pineapples
Oct 11, 2012
- 22,735
- 11,513
This game is fantastic. A spiritual successor to morrowind, Skyrim etc al.
Graphics are amazing, it has 2.2 million words in the script! You can't sneak if you smell to bad, you have to craft a potion to save (a process in itself).
It's basically a medieval squire simulator. I'm so hooked.
