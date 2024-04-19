Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 finally revealed, coming this year!

blaseblase said: The first game was clunky but fun with unique gameplay and a very good story and setting. Looking forward to seeing a more polished game for the sequel. Click to expand...

I found it really frustrating the first go around. The clunkiness and learning curve coupled with bugs was a bad mix.I think I played it again in winter 2022, so it was in a good state, bug wise. I got really good at the combat, one on one at least. I really enjoyed it, especially the tournaments and how tactical it can be. However, once you add in more enemies it becomes a Team America mess.I can't wait to see how they improved it. I hope they also have a quick save method without some food thing, or better save/respawn options natively. The game could go sideways quickly losing tons of progress. A quick save was the only mod I used I think, maybe a target for the bow too.