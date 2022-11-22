King of the Streets

muhammadgoatli
Anyone seen this? I've watched a few of their events and holy shit! It's like a damn throwback to the earliest UFCs and some of the early Vale Tudo... but even sicker! I believe there are literally no rules... unless you sign up for a No Submissions event where all matches end by KO or TKO.
They fight on cement floors, with shoes, and soccer kicks and stomps, crazy headbutts (brutal from full mount)... just nuts.
They have events on youtube for your viewing pleasure.
