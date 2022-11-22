King of the Streets

Anyone seen this? I've watched a few of their events and holy shit! It's like a damn throwback to the earliest UFCs and some of the early Vale Tudo... but even sicker! I believe there are literally no rules... unless you sign up for a No Submissions event where all matches end by KO or TKO.

They fight on cement floors, with shoes, and soccer kicks and stomps, crazy headbutts (brutal from full mount)... just nuts.

05-09-36-111_512.gif


05-12-46-614_512.gif


05-24-50-909_512.gif


They have events on youtube for your viewing pleasure.
 
Crazy Librarian said:
I have seen some of these. The only thing I don't like about this promotion is them fighting on concrete floor.
Extremely dumb and can easily end in death.

Leading cause of death in street fights is someone getting KOd and then falling and head smacking the concrete.

For that reason I won't be watching if they are too dumb to know this or don't care
 


A tribal tattooed polish man wearing skanky leggings and a skirt is brutally KO'd with a counter-->soccer kick combo

The fact that it all takes place in the depressive hellscape of Sweden just adds to the brutal nature
 
It's stupid. Brian Hooi is the only notable name from it who's a decent journeyman with charisma. He should stick to MMA unless this stuff is really paying the bills IMO.
 
Crazy Librarian said:
The only thing I don't like about this promotion is them fighting on concrete floor.
TheMaster said:
Extremely dumb and can easily end in death.

Leading cause of death in street fights is someone getting KOd and then falling and head smacking the concrete.

For that reason I won't be watching if they are too dumb to know this or don't care
SakurabasEar said:
Concrete floors? Dangerous
My thoughts exactly. I mean picture one of these kids making it. Would Dana even sign him if his wiki page had a "W" by 2nd degree murder?

FFS... this would make Wes Simms blush...
kots%20wes%20simms.gif
 
TheMaster said:
Extremely dumb and can easily end in death.

Leading cause of death in street fights is someone getting KOd and then falling and head smacking the concrete.

For that reason I won't be watching if they are too dumb to know this or don't care
I agree, pretty cringe to see their videos. These guys that compete here need to take care of themself and stop if they dont provide better ground.
 
Can't forget about the ol' rake the eyes and use the eye sockets to smash your opponents head into the cement...
kots%20eye%20gouge.gif
 
Rio Heroes was similar but at least they used a mat.
 
I'm all for Vale Tudo, but it isn't really an MMA career. It's simply fighting for the hell of it and the path deviates massively from sport. I love MMA with little or no rules but the fine line between death and life is a little more blurred within it.

But absolutely, if you want Vale Tudo, find matts and a ring. I have no fucking idea what these idiots are thinking.
 
Seems the most legit way to show your lack of intelligence. Short fighting career as well.
 
Concrete floors in prison too. At least it's 1 on 1 and ref there.
 
Like all things in this modern sinful age...

Some idiot has to take something and make it wrong and display it for the world to see to encourage its growth and furthering of the fall of mans soul ..

Someone will die from this ...not if ..but when ...its just a number game at this point i for one dont feel like watching someone die for sport lol

Like wtf r they even paying these guys...

Bad look all around and should be shut down before someone loses a son,brother and or a father
 
