King of the Streets

Like all things in this modern sinful age...



Some idiot has to take something and make it wrong and display it for the world to see to encourage its growth and furthering of the fall of mans soul ..



Someone will die from this ...not if ..but when ...its just a number game at this point i for one dont feel like watching someone die for sport lol



Like wtf r they even paying these guys...



Bad look all around and should be shut down before someone loses a son,brother and or a father