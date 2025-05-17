King of the Pillow fists

Vampire life

Vampire life

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 16, 2020
Messages
5,581
Reaction score
4,974
Flyweight and Bantamweights don’t count

Who’s got the softest pillows attached to their wrists in the UFC?

My vote is the Italian Dream, Marvin Vettatori
He hasn’t knocked anyone out since before Trumps first term and rumor has it, the guy knocked himself out, out of boredom

I can’t confirm that, it’s a rumor

Bisping used to wear the crown, but I think Mr Backwards shorts is the present day King
 
I always considered Strickland the soul child of Bisping fists. Colby is right there too

also, Belal
 
GQTrw2sa4AAqSWC.jpg:large
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,858
Messages
57,307,817
Members
175,632
Latest member
JanineArek

Share this page

Back
Top