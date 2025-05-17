King of the Pillow fists

Vampire life
Flyweight and Bantamweights don’t count
Who’s got the softest pillows attached to their wrists in the UFC?
My vote is the Italian Dream, Marvin Vettatori
He hasn’t knocked anyone out since before Trumps first term and rumor has it, the guy knocked himself out, out of boredom
I can’t confirm that, it’s a rumor
Bisping used to wear the crown, but I think Mr Backwards shorts is the present day King
