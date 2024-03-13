MicroBrew
Loved the show.
Not expecting anything because reboots and sequels generally don't surpass the original, barring a few exceptions like Terminator 2.
The reboot is supposed to involve the original members and creators but this article also say a new generation of young writers are writing the script.
