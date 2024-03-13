Television King of the Hill reboot coming

Loved the show.

Not expecting anything because reboots and sequels generally don't surpass the original, barring a few exceptions like Terminator 2.

The reboot is supposed to involve the original members and creators but this article also say a new generation of young writers are writing the script.


Original King of the Hill Star Offers Update on Revival

King of the Hill star Pamela Adlon has offered an update on the new Hulu revival!
