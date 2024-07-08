King Green wants Dan Hooker 3 weeks after his fight with Paddy

King Green wants to book Hooker in Perth merely three weeks after his scheduled bout against Paddy
 
As a Bobby fan (I don't want to call him King lol), I think Hooker is a bad fight for him... Bobby is the better striker, but Dan has an iron chin and Bobby's chin is not there. I think Bobby wins handily until he gets tagged
 
UFC should up fighter pay when they hold events in countries that rob fighters blind with taxes.
 
Calling out other fighters prior to your own upcoming fight is how you always lose...
 
Plenty of people have called hooker out, like matt frevola and carlos diego fereira for example. The fact that dan is complaining about not having a fight yet is crazy to me. Book him against anyone
Tells me that the UFC is pulling some shit on the back end again.
 
I’m not calling him King.

Indeed.

Bobby is mighty high on himself it would seem.

He is a Marquess or Earl at best. <DisgustingHHH>


"Baron" Bobby Green is perhaps the most befitting and the alliteration makes it a bit more catchy.
 
Bro why are you always on yellows though
Seriously ... I tried to tell Substance he gave me yellows for a bad reason but he said his patience is wearing thin regarding my antics...

I'm just being a bro on Sherdog??
 
