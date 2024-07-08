King Green wants Dan Hooker 3 weeks after his fight with Paddy

AldoStillGoat
King Green wants to book Hooker in Perth merely three weeks after his scheduled bout against Paddy
Tells me that the UFC is pulling some shit on the back end again.Plenty of people have called hooker out, like matt frevola and carlos diego fereira for example. The fact that dan is complaining about not having a fight yet is crazy to me. Book him against anyone
I'm with ya. Sorry Bobby, but you staying bobby to me.I’m not calling him King.
Indeed.I’m not calling him King.
Or that Dan is cherry picking. Hard to tell. He's only naming the top guysTells me that the UFC is pulling some shit on the back end again.
I'm with ya. Sorry Bobby, but you staying bobby to me.
Indeed.
Bobby is mighty high on himself it would seem.
He is a Marquess or Earl at best.
"Baron" Bobby Green is perhaps the most befitting and the alliteration makes it a bit more catchy.
