I know UFC bonus's should always be a standard 100k rather than the 50k they always hand out, but I feel more fighters should request more in bonus's at the pressers when Dana is there.... He never says no.



UFC 300 had 300k bonus's, Poatan just got a 303k bonus for UFC 303. It should be the norm for fighters going forward at pressers to get Dana to raise the bonus's. I mean 50k in 2013 is not the same as 50k today.



