News King Green convinces Dana White to double UFC 304 bonuses to $100K

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
19,898
Reaction score
19,111
King Green bless.

I know UFC bonus's should always be a standard 100k rather than the 50k they always hand out, but I feel more fighters should request more in bonus's at the pressers when Dana is there.... He never says no.

UFC 300 had 300k bonus's, Poatan just got a 303k bonus for UFC 303. It should be the norm for fighters going forward at pressers to get Dana to raise the bonus's. I mean 50k in 2013 is not the same as 50k today.

 
Bro also said he came fi di real English men good fi him hope mandem let him eat be lit get a $100k hav sum English glizzy wif di boiz 🌭 #DEI #Progress 🏳️‍🌈
 
Should happen, but man I dont get how people cheer for fighters begging for money or think that its badass or something. Totally understand why they do it and get that bag but man its a bad look for the sport. I cringe every time it happens.
 
Broadly speaking, I believe mma fighters are are pretty much paid what they deserve (if not significantly more in some cases). That said, it's fucking embarrassing that the premier MMA organization is publicly handing out bonuses of 50k in 2024.

If they're gonna do public performance based bonuses they should be like 500k minimum.
 
Imagine Tom Brady begging for a touchdown bonus

Oh yeah he’s paid enough to not care
 
Green is one of my fave fighters, but I'm biased growing up an hour away from his turf. But anyone that knows his life story will usually root for him.
 
RainyMonday said:
Broadly speaking, I believe mma fighters are are pretty much paid what they deserve (if not significantly more). That said, it's fucking embarrassing that the premier MMA organization is publicly handing out 50k bonuses in 2024.

If they're gonna do public performance based bonuses they should be like 500k minimum.
Click to expand...

500k bonus's? Would never happen.

They typically give out 4 bonus's each event. If they adopted the 500k bonus, then they'd be handing out 2 million every week. That's how you kill an organization.
 
Carrotman23 said:
Should happen, but man I dont get how people cheer for fighters begging for money or think that its badass or something. Totally understand why they do it and get that bag but man its a bad look for the sport. I cringe every time it happens.
Click to expand...

It's pretty amusing that the athletes who compete for a company of the UFC's value need to implore the president to grant them an extra 50k for performance bonuses. At three bonuses per event, an additional 150k per week (more or less) is hardly a significant dent in their pockets, yet it's a major pay day for most of their fighters.
 
TCE said:
King Green bless.

I know UFC bonus's should always be a standard 100k rather than the 50k they always hand out, but I feel more fighters should request more in bonus's at the pressers when Dana is there.... He never says no.

UFC 300 had 300k bonus's, Poatan just got a 303k bonus for UFC 303. It should be the norm for fighters going forward at pressers to get Dana to raise the bonus's. I mean 50k in 2013 is not the same as 50k today.

Click to expand...

Even worse is landing on $1 on the Price is Right wheel pays $10k today same as in the 1970's
1721952055859.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Corrado Soprano
Media UFC 298 - Dana White post event interview
2
Replies
23
Views
900
Poirierfan
Poirierfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,444
Messages
55,911,400
Members
174,985
Latest member
LittleR

Share this page

Back
Top