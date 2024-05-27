Can anyone spot a future UFC champ in the crowd?SOMMERVILLE, Tenn. - Three people were arrested after a video obtained by FOX13 shows adults and children fighting at a kindergarten graduation.Deputies were told that a fight happened on May 15, 2024, at Buckley Carpenter Elementary's gym during the schools' kindergarten graduation where hundreds of parents and schoolchildren were present.The deputy said he saw a large group of adults fighting in the bleachers. One deputy was able to grab a woman, Tyeisha Humphreys, who was punching another person, identified as Kierra Smith, records show.The report also reads that the deputy separated the women and placed Humphreys in a hallway, but she went back to fight Smith again in the gym with the other group. Humphreys was grabbed again and was detained and escorted outside the school.