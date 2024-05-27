Social kindergarten Graduation in Somerville, TN Breaks Out In To A Brawl, One 6YO Lands a Double-Leg

Fergelmince

Fergelmince

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
13,699
Reaction score
13,810
Can anyone spot a future UFC champ in the crowd?


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1794826431379464513


SOMMERVILLE, Tenn. - Three people were arrested after a video obtained by FOX13 shows adults and children fighting at a kindergarten graduation.
Deputies were told that a fight happened on May 15, 2024, at Buckley Carpenter Elementary's gym during the schools' kindergarten graduation where hundreds of parents and schoolchildren were present.
The deputy said he saw a large group of adults fighting in the bleachers. One deputy was able to grab a woman, Tyeisha Humphreys, who was punching another person, identified as Kierra Smith, records show.
The report also reads that the deputy separated the women and placed Humphreys in a hallway, but she went back to fight Smith again in the gym with the other group. Humphreys was grabbed again and was detained and escorted outside the school.
 
What the actual fuck.

Those RFK brain worms are fucking rampant.


The 'tard at the end just puts the cherry on top.
 
