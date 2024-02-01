Kinda wild Pennington became champ.

She could’ve retired a bunch of times before now and no one would’ve batted an eye. She made headlines for wanting out of the Nunes fight and her coach not letting her.
After she beat Miesha Tate in 2016, she disappeared for 2 years and then went 1-3 in her next 4. However in June 2020, she began the winning streak that got her this title shot. She is deserving of the Rocky nickname imo, as I never really saw her as champion material, but her performances in the octagon have forced me to change my mind. She’s like the Michael Bisping of WMMA or something.
 
Pannie with her 16 - 7 record is coming... o_O
200w.gif
That top 5 is depressing xx
 
kinda wild women are allowed to fight in the UFC

Only strawweight and Flyweight should exist. Scrap literally everything else.
 
Last edited:
I’m happy for her, Tecia, and their daughter.

Both of those women paid their dues in mma. Tecia retired and gave birth to their daughter.

Rocky was on the biggest uninterrupted WUFC win streak in the division. 5 wins in a row. She earned her way back after losing a TS to Amanda in 2018.

Like how Carla earned her way back to a TS at SW. And got her belt back.

If you don’t respect when somebody has earned another shot after years, and years. Then you don’t really follow, or like the sport, imo. You’re better suited to pro wrestling.

And sometimes you end up with a really nice story.

Carla had beaten Rose to become the inaugural UFC SW Champion on TUF. She lost her very first attempt to defend. A girl named Joanna whooped her bad. 7 years later she got her belt back. As bizzare as it seems.. Against the very same Rose from 7 years earlier (well the hair was a little different).

As it happens, Carla was scheduled for her own full blown wedding, and honeymoon the very next weekend.

And now Rocky, Tecia, and their girl. These women are having great careers, and making memories nobody can take away.

Amanda, and Nina did the same thing earlier. Having their own child, too.

A bunch of good, decent loving people, to the best of my knowledge.

It’s the polar opposite of some mma personalities.

I did pick Rocky to beat MBS by Decision, btw.
 
