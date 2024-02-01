Kinda wild Pennington became champ.

MigitAs
She could’ve retired a bunch of times before now and no one would’ve batted an eye. She made headlines for wanting out of the Nunes fight and her coach not letting her.
After she beat Miesha Tate in 2016, she disappeared for 2 years and then went 1-3 in her next 4. However in June 2020, she began the winning streak that got her this title shot. She is deserving of the Rocky nickname imo, as I never really saw her as champion material, but her performances in the octagon have forced me to change my mind. She’s like the Michael Bisping of WMMA or something.
