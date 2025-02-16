  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Kinda feel bad for my neighbor liking me

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Egotistical as it sounds. I'm a pedestal for this chick.

At the same time, I know she ain't the one or for me.

Every dude she ends up with gets compared to me. Like on the spot, since we share a thin wall. So, she ends up alone and lonely it seems like more often than she should.

She's a good girl, super kind, so I feel bad that I may be contributing to her loneliness in some capacity.

Not really sure what to do here. Neither of us can move, so we're gonna continue to be In eachothers energy.
 
