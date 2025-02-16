Kinda feel bad for my neighbor liking me

AstralPanda
Egotistical as it sounds. I'm a pedestal for this chick.
At the same time, I know she ain't the one or for me.
Every dude she ends up with gets compared to me. Like on the spot, since we share a thin wall. So, she ends up alone and lonely it seems like more often than she should.
She's a good girl, super kind, so I feel bad that I may be contributing to her loneliness in some capacity.
Not really sure what to do here. Neither of us can move, so we're gonna continue to be In eachothers energy.
