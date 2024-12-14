Kind of embarrassed I don't follow the PFL European league

EndlessCritic
Some of these fighters look really good on paper: https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/104186-kuba-kaszuba
Who should I be following?
Ditcheva obviously impressed this year. Despite losing twice, I actually thought Nedoh looks like a good prospect.
