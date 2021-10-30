Kimura outweighed Helio Gracie by more than 80 pounds when they fought in 1951

In 1951, Helio Gracie of Brazil, the grandfather of Gracie Jiu Jitsu, issued a challenge to the best judo master of all time, Kimura of Japan. Kimura was afraid and hesitant and sent the number 2 judo master and Helio choked him out in 3 minutes.

That forced Kimura to finally accept the challenge. He went to Brazil where he fought Helio Gracie. Kimura outweighed the frail and sickly Helio Gracie by at least 80 pounds. Helio knew he was going to lose. Kimura was absolutely massive and Helio was a very small man. Helio fought him anyway like a true samurai.

 
Grappling skills are cool, but to overcome huge gap in terms of size/strenght/weight you need to be waaay better than the other guy

Fun thing, this guy using one arm is a nod to the Helio-Kimura fight
street-fighter-oro.gif

92aecb9ba8630001cbd2b6e9f644bda7.jpg
 
Lol at people always claiming size and weight is some huge fucking factor when it comes to skill and luck. I've fought people alot bigger who weren't newbs to fighting and have taken them down. There is a whole bunch of different factors.

"He can be the biggest motherfucker in the world, you crack his knee he is going down like the rest." ---Wade Garret (Pro Bouncer at bars)
 
Helio only weighed 100 pounds when they fought and was very sick
What was he very sick with? It's not like he was on his death bed, he was 38 years old at the time, and died when he was 95.

Seems like some major embellishments from the people who make money selling one side.

The match had no weigh-in and none of the fighters were weighed in earlier, so the exact weights of Gracie and Kimura remain unknown.[7] While shorter than Hélio, Kimura was certainly the heavier of the two, with an advantage that has been estimated between 10 kg (22 lbs.)[7][10] and 15 kg (33 Ibs.)
Both legends of the game.

But this guy in the video, never liked him. Gives strong snake oil salesman vibes.

Also i doubt kimura was "afraid"
Kimura had a good chuckle. According to an interview with him, the Gracies brought a casket to the match and told him it's for him because Helio was going to kill him. He said it was just so funny that he had to laugh out loud.
What was he very sick with? It's not like he was on his death bed, he was 38 years old at the time, and died when he was 95.

Seems like some major embellishments from the people who make money selling one side.
Keep in mind that Rener Gracie once claimed in one of those YouTube breakdown videos that Helio was so small that he couldn't walk up a flight of stairs without passing out, so such bizarre statements are no rarity. He also said that Ken Shamrock had never seen a Rear Naked Choke in his life before UFC 1, lol
 
Throw karelin in ufc 1 and watch royce fly to moon
Karelin would have grabbed Helio and Kimura together and Karelin Lifted both

And refrigerator would still be his toughest fight lol
 
