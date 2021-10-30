Kimura outweighed Helio Gracie by more than 80 pounds when they fought in 1951

Richmma80
In 1951, Helio Gracie of Brazil, the grandfather of Gracie Jiu Jitsu, issued a challenge to the best judo master of all time, Kimura of Japan. Kimura was afraid and hesitant and sent the number 2 judo master and Helio choked him out in 3 minutes.
That forced Kimura to finally accept the challenge. He went to Brazil where he fought Helio Gracie. Kimura outweighed the frail and sickly Helio Gracie by at least 80 pounds. Helio knew he was going to lose. Kimura was absolutely massive and Helio was a very small man. Helio fought him anyway like a true samurai.
