Kimura outweighed Helio Gracie by more than 80 pounds when they fought in 1951

Sirwastealot said: Both legends of the game.



But this guy in the video, never liked him. Gives strong snake oil salesman vibes.



Also i doubt kimura was "afraid" Click to expand...

nostradumbass said: What was he very sick with? It's not like he was on his death bed, he was 38 years old at the time, and died when he was 95.



Seems like some major embellishments from the people who make money selling one side. Click to expand...

Kimura had a good chuckle. According to an interview with him, the Gracies brought a casket to the match and told him it's for him because Helio was going to kill him. He said it was just so funny that he had to laugh out loud.Keep in mind that Rener Gracie once claimed in one of those YouTube breakdown videos that Helio was so small that he couldn't walk up a flight of stairs without passing out, so such bizarre statements are no rarity. He also said that Ken Shamrock had never seen a Rear Naked Choke in his life before UFC 1, lol