News Kid Answering Life's Most Important Questions...

DougieJones

DougieJones

You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 14, 2018
Messages
6,632
Reaction score
9,718
1745536211329.png

6th grader's science experiment answers, 'Do cat buttholes touch every surface they sit on?'

To complete the experiment, Henry and his mom, Kerry Hyde, bought non-toxic lipstick and applied it to each of their cat's anuses. Then, the cats were given commands.

"Non-toxic lipstick was applied to their bum-bums, they were then given a series of commands (sit, wait, lie down, and jump up. Side note: Both cats have been trained since kittenhood with a variety of commands, they also know how to high-five, spin around, and speak.), they were compensated with lots of praise, pets, and their favorite treats, and the lipstick was removed with a baby wipe once we collected our data in just under 10 minutes," Hyde wrote in a Facebook post.

The results? Turns out that, no, cat buttholes do not touch every surface cats sit on


<EdgyBrah>
 
The curious sixth grader is homeschooled and well-versed in the scientific method thanks to her mother's PhD in animal behavior with a concentration in feline behavior. And, since they own cats, the science experiment was pretty straightforward (and directly impactful).

To complete the experiment, Henry and his mom, Kerry Hyde, bought non-toxic lipstick and applied it to each of their cat's anuses. Then, the cats were given commands.
Click to expand...
<Neil01>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,157
Messages
57,209,307
Members
175,585
Latest member
Absy

Share this page

Back
Top