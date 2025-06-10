Intermission
The most important factor for a powerful roundhouse kick is the early, high elevation of the foot and the rotation of the standing foot.
I don't know why an early elevation increases power. It might have something to do with travel path.
The 180 rotation of the base leg adding power is probably two-fold
: longer motion and deeper cut. It might have something to do with opening up the hips further too.
The drawback of 180 rotation is weaker recovery. "Stuck in the Mud"
