Kicking demoing

People who hold their kick up there like that like to watch themselves in the mirror. Just saying.
The instructional wasn't anything special, just a fun clip I linked to you.
To improve balance and ensure you are in proper form...maaaaaaybe. But mainly people that hold their leg up are posing. They're posers.
Look, I did TKD. My kid did/does TKD. Everyone does.
I watched most of the instructional video.
To improve balance and ensure you are in proper form...maaaaaaybe. But mainly people that hold their leg up are posing. They're posers.
Look, I did TKD. My kid did/does TKD. Everyone does.
But my observation remains.
Standing on one leg for longer than absolutely neccessary:
1) Removes all mobility
2) Easy to knockdown
3) Makes it difficult to punch
4) Creates a bad habit
Speed is good. Nobody will argue that. But take that speed to the heavy bag. If that bag makes a loud slap and doesn't move you need to add the power.
You couldn't even catch Deathhead guy anymore. Can't catch. Fight not happening.Speed fades. I'm dealing with that sadly. But power is the last thing to fade.