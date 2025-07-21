  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Kicking demoing

bruce-lee.gif
 
People who hold their kick up there like that like to watch themselves in the mirror. Just saying.
 
Aint nobody noticing that homeboy is starting to get jacked?

I'm starting to eat some more....
 
I watched most of the instructional video.

To improve balance and ensure you are in proper form...maaaaaaybe. But mainly people that hold their leg up are posing. They're posers.

Look, I did TKD. My kid did/does TKD. Everyone does.

But my observation remains.

Standing on one leg for longer than absolutely neccessary:

1) Removes all mobility
2) Easy to knockdown
3) Makes it difficult to punch
4) Creates a bad habit

Speed is good. Nobody will argue that. But take that speed to the heavy bag. If that bag makes a loud slap and doesn't move you need to add the power.

Speed fades. I'm dealing with that sadly. But power is the last thing to fade.
 
Stoic1 said:
I watched most of the instructional video.

To improve balance and ensure you are in proper form...maaaaaaybe. But mainly people that hold their leg up are posing. They're posers.

Look, I did TKD. My kid did/does TKD. Everyone does.
Click to expand...
The instructional wasn't anything special, just a fun clip I linked to you.

A Bullshido user told me a couple of years ago that he expects me to go throw a wall with my roundhouse kick, with that physique. He didn't like me overall though.
 
Noone cares this thread is 💩. I'm all for posting yourself training. But this is not it. Post some training footage. What is this single strike in the dark in your room supposed to teach us or inspire. You posted that 15 thus far. Post throwing 20 strikes if you think you got skills.
 
Stoic1 said:
I watched most of the instructional video.

To improve balance and ensure you are in proper form...maaaaaaybe. But mainly people that hold their leg up are posing. They're posers.

Look, I did TKD. My kid did/does TKD. Everyone does.

But my observation remains.

Standing on one leg for longer than absolutely neccessary:

1) Removes all mobility
2) Easy to knockdown
3) Makes it difficult to punch
4) Creates a bad habit
Click to expand...


It's what non fighters do. Keep the foot up.
Stoic1 said:
Speed is good. Nobody will argue that. But take that speed to the heavy bag. If that bag makes a loud slap and doesn't move you need to add the power.
Click to expand...

It's useless without real aplication
Stoic1 said:
Speed fades. I'm dealing with that sadly. But power is the last thing to fade.
Click to expand...
You couldn't even catch Deathhead guy anymore. Can't catch. Fight not happening.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Intermission
Have you guys heard of Kickboxer Pat O'keffe?
Replies
2
Views
237
shorinryu86
shorinryu86

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,397
Messages
57,598,551
Members
175,761
Latest member
the aspinall files

Share this page

Back
Top