Kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven "Jon Jones does not have a chance. Aspinall mops the floor with him. Mark my words. Aspinall is a friggin' monster"

Rico is a legend and extremely credible. He is being real. He said, even in a kickboxing fight, Aspinall will be a threat and pose big problems for Rico himself. He is simply giving credit where it is due. For Jones loyalists, there are endless excuses for his ducking behavior that defies logic.Aspinall is a total monster and everyone knows that. No one else can walk through Pavlovich, Volkov and others like he did. Why is it so hard for Jones loyalists to comprehend using common sense? He is much bigger, stronger, a lot faster, more explosive with one-punch knockout power and brutal strength. These are just facts that you could deny, downplay, but simply cannot be ignored or dismissed rationally. He is better than Jones in every raw physical attribute and what he has faced before. Jones experience, age and knowledge cannot compensate for the raw advantages Aspinall has demonstrated. Nothing can ever get Jones loyalists out of denial or pretending to not realize the reality of the situation.