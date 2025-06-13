Kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven "Jon Jones does not have a chance. Aspinall mops the floor with him. Mark my words. Aspinall is a friggin' monster"

Everybody is saying it. It's the reason Jon will not fight him despite the UFC opening up the vault to get it done.Well if Tom's buddy says it!
I also pick Tom to defeat Jones.
Also, tomorrow at GLORY 100, Rico Verhoeven will defend his Heavyweight title against Artem Vakhitov, the last man to beat Alex Pereira in Kickboxing:
We need to stop saying these things or Jon will continue to be afraid of Tom.
Instead, we should launch a campaign where we all talk about how much Tom sucks and how he would be the easiest fight of Jon's career, even easier than 68-year old Stipe.
Then Jon will be lulled into a false sense of security and sign the contract.
100% broo.That will be one helluva fight, my friend.
