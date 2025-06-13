Kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven "Jon Jones does not have a chance. Aspinall mops the floor with him. Mark my words. Aspinall is a friggin' monster"

Söze Aldo said:
Everybody is saying it. It's the reason Jon will not fight him despite the UFC opening up the vault to get it done.
Rico is a legend and extremely credible. He is being real. He said, even in a kickboxing fight, Aspinall will be a threat and pose big problems for Rico himself. He is simply giving credit where it is due. For Jones loyalists, there are endless excuses for his ducking behavior that defies logic.

Aspinall is a total monster and everyone knows that. No one else can walk through Pavlovich, Volkov and others like he did. Why is it so hard for Jones loyalists to comprehend using common sense? He is much bigger, stronger, a lot faster, more explosive with one-punch knockout power and brutal strength. These are just facts that you could deny, downplay, but simply cannot be ignored or dismissed rationally. He is better than Jones in every raw physical attribute and what he has faced before. Jones experience, age and knowledge cannot compensate for the raw advantages Aspinall has demonstrated. Nothing can ever get Jones loyalists out of denial or pretending to not realize the reality of the situation.
 
We need to stop saying these things or Jon will continue to be afraid of Tom.

Instead, we should launch a campaign where we all talk about how much Tom sucks and how he would be the easiest fight of Jon's career, even easier than 68-year old Stipe.

Then Jon will be lulled into a false sense of security and sign the contract.
 
Fedorgasm said:
You know what, maybe Tom did play this all wrong.

Instead of playing himself up as a young threat, he should have pulled an Usman and went on podcasts and said he had crippled knees. He probably could have baited Jon better in accepting to fight him using that tactic.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
I also pick Tom to defeat Jones.
Also, tomorrow at GLORY 100, Rico Verhoeven will defend his Heavyweight title against Artem Vakhitov, the last man to beat Alex Pereira in Kickboxing:



Rico is going to bully Vakhitov. He doesn't belong at HW especially not against Rico.

Fedorgasm said:
Fedorgasm said:
Pretty good idea. Everyone needs to just start spamming his twitter/insta/whatever with positive encouragement. Tell him he’s got this and he’s got millions that think he’s gonna end Tom.
 
Fedorgasm said:
hahaha

Hell yeah!
because Jones and other pro fighters read a couple internet posters in karate/mma forum

and take it to heart
 
