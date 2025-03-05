ONE Championship hands doping bans to Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex as both fail drug tests for same fight
ONE Championship has suspended Kiamran Nabati and Ferrari Fairtex after both tested positive for multiple banned substances following their fight in January, a source told the Bangkok Post.
www.bangkokpost.com
Kiamran Nabati (RUS) banned for 1 year: Tested positive for drostanolone, modafinil, and meldonium.
Ferrari (THA) banned for 3 months: Tested positive for the cardiac stimulant heptaminol and octodrine.
"In 2017, Nabati received a 6-year ban from world amateur governing body IFMA – the International Federation of Muaythai Associations – for testing positive for clenbuterol and “tampering” according to its official website.
A former world championships silver medallist and a junior champion, IFMA’s website publicly disclosed a 2nd suspension for Nabati dated to November 2024 – this time for 4 years, after testing positive for clenbuterol, drostanolone and meldonium, and again for “tampering”."
Source: One Championship
Last edited: