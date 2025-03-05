  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Kiamran Nabati and Ferrari Fairtex sanctioned for doping after their One Championship fight

P

pipilica

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 7, 2024
Messages
131
Reaction score
125
www.bangkokpost.com

ONE Championship hands doping bans to Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex as both fail drug tests for same fight

ONE Championship has suspended Kiamran Nabati and Ferrari Fairtex after both tested positive for multiple banned substances following their fight in January, a source told the Bangkok Post.
www.bangkokpost.com www.bangkokpost.com

Kiamran Nabati (RUS) banned for 1 year: Tested positive for drostanolone, modafinil, and meldonium.

Ferrari (THA) banned for 3 months: Tested positive for the cardiac stimulant heptaminol and octodrine.

"In 2017, Nabati received a 6-year ban from world amateur governing body IFMA – the International Federation of Muaythai Associations – for testing positive for clenbuterol and “tampering” according to its official website.

A former world championships silver medallist and a junior champion, IFMA’s website publicly disclosed a 2nd suspension for Nabati dated to November 2024 – this time for 4 years, after testing positive for clenbuterol, drostanolone and meldonium, and again for “tampering”."

cd3mBSn.jpeg

GlRvTFtbgAA-H2e


Source: One Championship
 
Last edited:
pipilica said:
www.bangkokpost.com

ONE Championship hands doping bans to Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex as both fail drug tests for same fight

ONE Championship has suspended Kiamran Nabati and Ferrari Fairtex after both tested positive for multiple banned substances following their fight in January, a source told the Bangkok Post.
www.bangkokpost.com www.bangkokpost.com

Kiamran Nabati (RUS) banned for 1 year: Tested positive for drostanolone, modafinil, and meldonium.

Ferrari (THA) banned for 3 months: Tested positive for the cardiac stimulant heptaminol and octodrine.

"In 2017, Nabati received a 6-year ban from world amateur governing body IFMA – the International Federation of Muaythai Associations – for testing positive for clenbuterol and “tampering” according to its official website."

cd3mBSn.jpeg

GlRvTFtbgAA-H2e


Source: One Championship
Click to expand...
Not suprised at all about Nabati. I had previously talked about it on here.
But i have to say I am pretty suprised about ferrari.
Modern muay thai is absolutely rife with steroids. Its one of the downsides of higher purses.
 
About as bad as it gets.
Nabati got caught three times. Taking something for strength, something for reactions, something for cardio. Then also been caught for tampering twice. He deserves more than a year ban.
 
But this is One. Many do not pass the eye test. Are One serious about tests and sanctions or is it a selective thing? (I'm genuinely out of loop).
 
Nabati was at least technical. Why not test some of the otherRussian guys like Balyko or Khomutov? They are surely roided. And they are awful too. Cmon get rid of them. Khomuto lost to a Chinese bum in WLF.
 
Trabaho said:
@maximus__ this is rare right ?
Click to expand...
Both had previous doping violations and doped again? What's the surprise here?

I never said nobody used. I said it's not the entire roster in the UFC that had extremely high levels of testing at the time under USADA.
ONE is a joke compared to even UFCs testing. The testing is about the equivalent of the early UFC testing where the commissions would test of the night of the fight only.
 
Imagine being dished out more than 10 years of ban time and still not learning your lesson. Its too bad IFMA isnt as good with judging as they are with anti-doping.
 
WillyWarminski said:
But this is One. Many do not pass the eye test. Are One serious about tests and sanctions or is it a selective thing? (I'm genuinely out of loop).
Click to expand...
Very selective and rare. Most guys aren't being tested. There is a few gyms where it is rampant. Mehdi's/ venum I have seen a lot of suspect dudes. Also the bigger phuket gyms.
 
Last time I was in thailand I had to go the same pharmacy 3 times because my daughter was sick. It was only a small pharmacy.
The three times I was in there the guy in front of me was buying steroids. Pharmacist was giving them needles with the stuff, explaining how to use it. They were also asking do you sell hgh aswell he was like, yeah we have whatever you want.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,844
Messages
56,991,576
Members
175,490
Latest member
Katzukto

Share this page

Back
Top