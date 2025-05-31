Darkavius said: I don't think they are overblown when Khamzat is arguably losing rounds to guys smaller than him once his cardio fades. No one knows how this will go but I'm done betting against DDP. I think he wins. The thing about DDP is he can get caught but even when he does he still continues to try and pressure for all 5 rounds.



Plus, in a world where champions barely defend I don't want yet another title with only 1 defense a year (maybe). Click to expand...

They are 100% overblown, since most people just repeat that Khamzat's only chance is an early finish.That's in stark contrast to what we've seen from him when it's gone past 2.If he can increase his output in round 3 vs Burns to win the fight, he surely can be competitive in the later rounds.If he can win rounds and take down + control Usman in the later rounds even while compromised (hand injury, allegedly also a fever), there's nothing to suggest he can't do it against other opponents as well.Especially after actually preparing for 5 rounds (Burns and Usman fights were 3 rounds).Fact remains that he has been to two decisions in the UFC, and won both.Dricus lost round 3 to Adesanya.He also lost round 5 to Strickland (1).When elite fighters fight each other, there's no shame in not winning/dominating every round.It's a standard only Khamzat seems to be held to.