Holding up pretty well against Sadulaev, Khamzat is going to break DDP
Will be laying a solid wager on Khamzat. The guy seems like quite a dickhead human being but his talent is undeniable and I enjoy making money.
It's a tricky one
DDP has some power in his soul
I don't think it will be enough, but it is tricky
I still think DDP will be an underdog overall. Most people here think Khamzat has 1 round in him and then transforms into a punching bag. I can't wait for him to show good cardio and then everyone will realize how fucked they are.
It's an interesting form of mass delusion.
More like 2 rounds but I agree. I think his cardio issues are overblown.
That said I'm not sure it will even matter.
I don't think they are overblown when Khamzat is arguably losing rounds to guys smaller than him once his cardio fades. No one knows how this will go but I'm done betting against DDP. I think he wins. The thing about DDP is he can get caught but even when he does he still continues to try and pressure for all 5 rounds.
Plus, in a world where champions barely defend I don't want yet another title with only 1 defense a year (maybe).
He's so good at finishing, people forget that. Also another thing they dismiss as "he can only finish bums",
That said I'm not sure it will even matter.
The biggest giveaway is the Whittaker fight, once he got him to the ground, he barely spent energy. He could of done that for 5 rounds. The Burns fight was Khamzat having fun throwing haymakers for 3 rounds straight and Usman he fractured his forearm in the first or something. DDP has heart plus weird cardio, so can't count him out either. Going to be a fun fight.
We have seen him go 3 competitive rounds with strong fighters before, the 2 times he has needed it.
He is an angel compared to jones
The "weather the storm and it's an easy win" is such a lazy narrative based on what people hope will happen.
Easier said than done. Unless you've got ELITE ground game, you're not surving the Borz Blitz. DDP does not have elite ground game. Khamzat wins R1 or R2 via brabo.