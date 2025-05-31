Media Khazmat Trains With Wrestling GOAT Abdulrashid Sadulaev to Prepare for DDP

Tweak896 said:
Holding up pretty well against Sadulaev, Khamzat is going to break DDP
mkess101 said:
Will be laying a solid wager on Khamzat. The guy seems like quite a dickhead human being but his talent is undeniable and I enjoy making money.
It's a tricky one

DDP has some power in his soul

I don't think it will be enough, but it is tricky
 
AstralPanda said:
I still think DDP will be an underdog overall. Most people here think Khamzat has 1 round in him and then transforms into a punching bag. I can't wait for him to show good cardio and then everyone will realize how fucked they are.
 
Tweak896 said:
More like 2 rounds but I agree. I think his cardio issues are overblown.

That said I'm not sure it will even matter.
 
Tweak896 said:
It's an interesting form of mass delusion.
We have seen him go 3 competitive rounds with strong fighters before, the 2 times he has needed it.
 
ezgif-4a41478a94039b.gif
 
mkess101 said:
I don't think they are overblown when Khamzat is arguably losing rounds to guys smaller than him once his cardio fades. No one knows how this will go but I'm done betting against DDP. I think he wins. The thing about DDP is he can get caught but even when he does he still continues to try and pressure for all 5 rounds.

Plus, in a world where champions barely defend I don't want yet another title with only 1 defense a year (maybe).
 
Darkavius said:
Ehh I guess we'll see. I really think DDP is getting smoked on the ground here. Not that he's a shitty grappler but I can't see him offering anything off his back to what Khamzat brings.
 
Darkavius said:
They are 100% overblown, since most people just repeat that Khamzat's only chance is an early finish.

That's in stark contrast to what we've seen from him when it's gone past 2.
If he can increase his output in round 3 vs Burns to win the fight, he surely can be competitive in the later rounds.

If he can win rounds and take down + control Usman in the later rounds even while compromised (hand injury, allegedly also a fever), there's nothing to suggest he can't do it against other opponents as well.
Especially after actually preparing for 5 rounds (Burns and Usman fights were 3 rounds).

Fact remains that he has been to two decisions in the UFC, and won both.

Dricus lost round 3 to Adesanya.
He also lost round 5 to Strickland (1).
When elite fighters fight each other, there's no shame in not winning/dominating every round.

It's a standard only Khamzat seems to be held to.
 
mkess101 said:
He's so good at finishing, people forget that. Also another thing they dismiss as "he can only finish bums",

188912345 said:
The biggest giveaway is the Whittaker fight, once he got him to the ground, he barely spent energy. He could of done that for 5 rounds. The Burns fight was Khamzat having fun throwing haymakers for 3 rounds straight and Usman he fractured his forearm in the first or something. DDP has heart plus weird cardio, so can't count him out either. Going to be a fun fight.
 
Seems like the consensus take on this fight is "if DDP can surive the Borz Blitz then he's got it in the bag".

Easier said than done. Unless you've got ELITE ground game, you're not surving the Borz Blitz. DDP does not have elite ground game. Khamzat wins R1 or R2 via brabo.
 
FrankDux said:
The "weather the storm and it's an easy win" is such a lazy narrative based on what people hope will happen.

Khamzat has won later rounds against elite fighters.
He has completed takedowns with control time even while hurt/gassed/injured.
Dricus has lost later rounds to worse fighters than Khamzat.

Dricus has also slowed down in sequences and lost a round before catching a second wind (Till, Adesanya fights).

Khamzat is also likely to be healthier this time around due to the changes he has made in his training/recovery, his pacing also looked better vs Whittaker.

We have not seen how fresh Dricus is after enduring a round or two of having to grapple with an elite grappler.

Of course, if Dricus doesn't survive round 1, he has 0% chance to win. If he survives, his chances increase. But it doesn't go from 0 to 90% like some people seem to believe.

What Dricus has going for him is that he also has high finishing ability, neither of them will just lay down and accept defeat just because they get tired.

If it goes the full 5 rounds, it's probably closer to a coin flip than a guaranteed DDP-win.
 
