Khazmat pulls out

Khazmat is killing me. Everybody wants to see if he is capable of winning a title or not. What is the real deal here?
 
Who? Why is this in Worldwide. I don’t know anything about some inactive overrated bum
 
Kingz said:
Remember when Hazmat said he would fight every month or whatever?

He’s averaged one fight per year since
That is why I say he’s killing me. Clearly he does not suck beating Gilbert and smashing by holland. Whether he is overrated or not could be true and I’d rather see him prove himself or just go away.
 
ROcknrollracing said:
Khazmat is killing me. Everybody wants to see if he is capable of winning a title or not. What is the real deal here?
I think some of it stems back to being in the dog house on some level with his weight issue from UFC 279 that caused a lot of issues for the UFC brass.

There is also heavy rumors he has been having issues getting a Visa for fighting on US soil. Not to mention some injuries that held him up for a few months.
 
skylolow said:
He can't get a US visa since he is blacklisted. It's not really rumors but the UFC won't admit it. He is never fighting in America again
 
