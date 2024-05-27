Media Khazmat Looking Like a God Damn UNIT

He's been growing into the MW frame. The negative is that he needs to cut more weight again like down at WW.
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
Won’t help his shitty cardio.
Click to expand...
Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.

Someone like Usman requires specific preparation and time.

A short notice fight against a grinder who puts the pace on you / makes you work for every inch is a gigantic switch up.

Costa isn't gonna make you work like that.


Personally, I think Usmans best chance was on that night. If Khazmat had an entire camp dedicated to him, it would've looked much more one sided.
 
He needed to grow into that MW frame because he was definitely on the smaller side of the division.
That said, if he doesnt learn how pace himself, he's gonna struggle even more with the extra muscle.
 
AstralPanda said:
Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.

Someone like Usman requires specific preparation and time.

A short notice fight against a grinder who puts the pace on you / makes you work for every inch is a gigantic switch up.

Costa isn't gonna make you work like that.


Personally, I think Usmans best chance was on that night. If Khazmat had an entire camp dedicated to him, it would've looked much more one sided.
Click to expand...
He gassed against Burns as well. He’s a front runner that is very explosive but if he encounters resistance, he fades quickly.
Training in the gym is different than the pace of an actual back and forth fight.
If Bobby Knuckles takes it past the 3rd round, he drowns Khamzat imo.
 
DudeBroMMA said:
He needed to grow into that MW frame because he was definitely on the smaller side of the division.
That said, if he doesnt learn how pace himself, he's gonna struggle even more with the extra muscle.
Click to expand...
Seemed fine against burns. They went 3 hard rounds.

I doubt he trained for a wrestling match against someone like Usman though.

Effective pacing requires specific preparation for an opponent like that.

Not sure why people never seem to grasp that short notice fights affect both fighters. Even if the guy has been training, you still have to take on an opponent with a completely different style than what you've been preparing for.

It's usually when upsets happen
 
He wasted so much time but I still believe he could become one of the greats. Everything one needs to become it, Khamzat already has. It will be one hell of a fight against Whittaker.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,030
Messages
55,600,393
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top