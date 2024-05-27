AstralPanda
Didn't realize this was the ultimate personality championshipsSorry just don't like him nor his attitude and personality.
Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.Won’t help his shitty cardio.
He gassed against Burns as well. He’s a front runner that is very explosive but if he encounters resistance, he fades quickly.Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.
Someone like Usman requires specific preparation and time.
A short notice fight against a grinder who puts the pace on you / makes you work for every inch is a gigantic switch up.
Costa isn't gonna make you work like that.
Personally, I think Usmans best chance was on that night. If Khazmat had an entire camp dedicated to him, it would've looked much more one sided.
Seemed fine against burns. They went 3 hard rounds.He needed to grow into that MW frame because he was definitely on the smaller side of the division.
That said, if he doesnt learn how pace himself, he's gonna struggle even more with the extra muscle.
